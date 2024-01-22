Weather alert: Freezing rain expected for Tuesday morning commute with warm up coming

Freezing rain expected across all of northern Ohio early Tuesday morning.

It's not over just yet.

There's one more round of potentially hazardous winter weather ahead before things start to warm up and feel a bit more spring like in northern Ohio.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region from midnight Monday night through noon on Tuesday.

"The timing of the freezing rain is less than ideal with the heaviest push expected near sunrise which may impact the morning commute," the weather service says.

The biggest threat is freezing rain with as much as a quarter of an inch possible in western Ohio and as much as a tenth of inch in Greater Akron.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service says. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."

As the morning wears on, forecasters say the icy conditions should transition to all rain as temperature rises.

And the temperatures will keep rising through the week with highs in northern Ohio in the unseasonably warm 50s possible by Thursday.

What's the forecast?

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday night: Freezing rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Rain or freezing rain before 11 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 11 a.m. and noon, then rain after noon. High near 38. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday night: Showers. Low around 37. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 49.

Friday night: Cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Northern Ohio under a winter weather advisory with freezing expected