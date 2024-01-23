Weather alert: Freezing rain possible Tuesday morning before warming, flooding risk

Northern Ohio is under a winter weather advisory until noon Tuesday.

It was an icy start for motorists Tuesday.

Bouts of freezing rain overnight led to some Greater Akron school districts to either delay the start of school by two hours or cancel classes outright.

Medina and Stow were among the districts to delay the start by two hours while Kent and Ravenna called off school for the day. Kent State also delayed classes Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says northern Ohio is under a winter weather advisory for icy conditions until noon as warmer air pushes into the area.

No serious traffic mishaps were reported in Greater Akron for the morning commute.

What's the next weather concern?

Unseasonably warm air is expected to settle in over northern Ohio in the coming days.

Temperatures are predicted to reach the 50s by Thursday.

But the warmer temperatures will also bring rain and lots of it.

Several rounds of rain could drop as much as an inch of rainfall.

This combined with the melting snow and ice on rivers, the weather service warns could cause some flooding problems for the region.

What's the forecast?

Tuesday: Freezing rain before 9 a.m., then rain or freezing rain between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain after 10 a.m. High near 38. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: Rain. Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Low around 37. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain. Patchy fog before 1 p.m. High near 48. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Rain. Low around 46. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain. High near 54. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday night: Cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Freezing rain Tuesday before warming trend with 50s possible Thursday