More Friday Rain

ENJOY THE SUN WHILE YOU CAN

Hello Fall! It sure felt that way outside this morning. Those wake-up 50s will warm back into the 70s this afternoon. Sunshine will fade to increasing clouds from west to east this afternoon. That means the beaches will be the last to dim.

RAIN ON THE WAY

Showers will develop after 8 PM and fill in overnight from west to east. By Friday morning we’ll have widespread rain and embedded downpours, possibly a few thunderstorms too. The risk of severe weather is low, but not zero, and worth monitoring closely morning and midday. The biggest concern will be locally heavy rain AGAIN. Shower coverage will continue in a more scattered fashion in the afternoon.

Unfortunately the risk for showers will last through Friday night and Saturday morning while a cold front crosses the region. Saturday morning rain will be focused over the Cape, Islands, and southeastern MA. There should be plenty of dry weather out there Saturday, but additional showers will pop up in the afternoon as a piece of energy tracks over interior New England. I’m not expecting a washout by a long shot-but keep an umbrella on hand.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

After some lingering showers Saturday, Sunday will be much brighter. Temperatures will still be a few degrees below average.