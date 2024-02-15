Weather alert: High winds possible Thursday with snow forecast on Friday and Saturday

A windy day is expected across northern Ohio on Thursday.

It's going be a bit windy in northern Ohio.

The National Weather Service says a fast-moving storm front will cross the state on Thursday bringing with it windy conditions and some rain.

Wind gusts in Akron and Canton Thursday afternoon and evening could reach 35 to 45 miles per hour.

It will be even more windy along Interstate 71 and west where gusts could reach 50 mph at times.

The wind advisory runs through 7 p.m. Thursday for Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland and Ashland counties.

A separate advisory along Lake Erie east of Cleveland runs through 4 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to fall after the front moves through with a chance of snow showers on Friday into Saturday.

What's the forecast?

Thursday: Showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday night: A chance of snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Washington's Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Check Akron weather hourly

Need to know weather conditions by the hour? Make sure to check out our weather page here.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Brisk winds expected in northern Ohio with snow and chill for weekend