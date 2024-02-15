Weather alert issued: Intense snowfall could impact road conditions in Rochester region

A fast-moving snow system is sweeping across several counties in western New York, creating potentially hazardous conditions that could impact your commute home.

The affected areas include Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, and Allegany, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Forecasters said the small but intense area of heavy snow will move rapidly eastward through western New York and the Genesee Valley during the mid to late afternoon hours. As the snow progresses, visibility is expected to drop to a quarter mile or less at times, significantly reducing visibility for drivers, the Weather Service said.

While the heaviest snowfall is anticipated to last only for an hour or two at any given location, it is projected to dump a quick 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation.

[340PM] A burst of heavy snow will move east across the area mid-late afternoon, producing a quick 1-2" of snow and 1/4 mile visibility. The snow will start to exit the Buffalo area by 430PM with improving conditions. Next up: Rochester, expect deteriorating travel now thru 6PM. pic.twitter.com/G3IRTuLSy2 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 15, 2024

This rapid accumulation has the potential to create treacherous driving conditions, particularly as it coincides with the commute.

Roads are likely to quickly become snow-covered and slippery, increasing the risk of accidents and delays. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and to allow for extra time when traveling to their destinations, according to the Weather Service.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Intense snowfall could impact road conditions