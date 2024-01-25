Weather Alert: More Rain Tonight Into Friday
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in this Grand Slam tournament.
Maignan and his teammates briefly left the field during before returning.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
The Pittsburgh-based university known for its top tech and computer science programs said on Friday that the attack impacted up to 7,300 students, employees, contractors and other affiliates.
Zach LaVine missed 17 games due to a foot injury earlier this season
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
The Boston Celtics' perfect start at home is no more.
A hacking group linked to a Russian intelligence agency accessed the emails of several senior Microsoft executives and other employees, the company disclosed Friday.
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency said its “Moon Sniper” landed on the moon Friday, but an issue with its power supply has put the mission in jeopardy.
Ford is shuffling truck and SUV production allotments for 2024 to better match customer demand, it says. Result? More Broncos and Rangers, Ford says.
Wilkinson was fired in 2022 after multiple investigations, including one into the sexual misconduct of former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.
