Weather alert: Severe storms possible Tuesday with snow expected by Wednesday

There's a risk for severe storms in northern Ohio on Tuesday.

Get ready for some weather whiplash.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in downright mild 60s before dropping some 40 degrees on Wednesday night into the 20s.

The National Weather Service says a strong cold front will make its way across northern Ohio bringing with it the risk for some severe storms.

The biggest threat from these storms is expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening will be large hail and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures are expected to plummet throughout the day on Wednesday bringing a chance of snow showers to the region.

What's the forecast?

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 p.m., then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 58. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Rain showers likely before 3 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 34 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

