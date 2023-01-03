Weather alert warns of heavy rain and flooding

The River Nith burst its banks in Dumfries on Friday

Forecasters have warned that heavy rain could lead to flooding and travel disruption this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain for southern, western and central Scotland as well as Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

It is valid from 14:00 on Tuesday until 06:00 on Wednesday.

It states that occasionally heavy rain, and a thaw of snow lying on the hills, is expected to lead to localised floods and transport problems.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 13 flood alerts around Scotland.

A resident puts flood boards in place on his property at Whitesands, Dumfries last week

Police have advised people to check guidance for driving in adverse weather conditions.

The Met Office said: "Outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain, falling on to already saturated ground, during Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday are expected to bring some localised flooding across parts of western and central Scotland.

"Accumulations widely of 15-25mm are likely, with a few locations, mainly western hills, seeing as much as 50mm.

"In addition to the rainfall, rising temperatures will lead to a thaw of lying snow, especially over the hills and mountains to the north of the central belt of Scotland."

The yellow warning covers Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, the Stirling area, Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire, as well as part of Argyll and Bute and the Highlands.

It comes after heavy rain brought flooding and travel disruption in some areas on Friday.

At one point on Friday Sepa had 10 regional flood alerts in place, along with 29 local flood warnings and a severe flood warning for Dumfries.

The agency said levels at the River Nith reached the highest ever recorded, higher than Storm Frank in 2015 and flooding in December 1982.

The West Coast Main Line between Glasgow and Carlisle will remain shut for repairs until 6 January after flooding caused "significant damage" to an embankment.