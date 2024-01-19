Weather Alert: Winter storms still challenging Oregon

Jan. 18—Warming temperatures are easing the driving challenges along the Oregon Coast, but inland across the state, more harsh winter weather is in the weekend forecast.

Freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds continued in several corners of the state.

Roads in western Oregon remained slick in many areas, according to the latest update from the Oregon Department of Transporation (ODOT). Trees laden with ice brought down power lines, and highway crews continued their battle with the elements.

The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday and Friday called for continued freezing rain in the Coast Range, the Columbia River Gorge, Portland area and the Cascades.

ODOT maintenance crews crews continued to work 12-hour shifts as they have been for more than a week since the start of the storm. Approximately 400 snowplows have been clearing roads around the state.

"As of Wednesday, in the ODOT region that encompasses most of the Willamette Valley and the North Coast, crews have used 1.7 million pounds of salt since the storm began, the most we've ever used in the region," ODOT states.

ODOT urges drivers to consider delaying their travels until their roads are safe. Those who must use the roads should consult Tripcheck.com and check conditions on their route.

Tripcheck.com provides live cameras showing road conditions around the state along with other information that can help travel planning like altitude and temperature. Some Tripcheck.com cameras, however, are temporarily offline because of the storm.

"We reopened Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge late Wednesday after a closure of nearly 31 hours," ODT said. "But conditions remained precarious Thursday with ice, snow and chain restrictions. ODOT was monitoring the highway condition carefully and will close the highway if the road becomes unsafe."

Interstate 5 just south of Eugene will have rolling slowdowns Thursday to assist utility crews in restoring seven downed lines over both directions of the interstate.

Freezing rain was hitting central Oregon hard Thursday from Redmond north. Oregon Highway 26 was closed west of Warm Springs at one point by semis that jackknifed in freezing rain.

Highway 126W and OR 36 remain closed in the Coast Range due to down trees.

In eastern Oregon, Highway 244 is closed, with local freight and passenger vehicles only allowed and no I-84 access for commercial vehicles.

Most highways in the region remain covered with snow and ice or both with temperatures below or just above freezing. Slight warming may come by Thursday afternoon but temperatures may fall back below freezing by night. Mixed precipitation — snow and freezing rain — throughout eastern Oregon will continue Thursday into Friday, making travel difficult, ODOT said.

If you must travel, be prepared.

If you decide to drive, pack your vehicle with the essentials: tire chains, snacks, water, medications, and warm clothing. Fill up your vehicle's gas tank or fully charge its battery. Plan your route ahead and if you're following GPS navigation, make sure it sticks to main roads; many rural roads are unmaintained and very treacherous.

If you're walking or rolling to your destination, watch for lingering ice on sidewalks. Public transit is another option but the winter weather may have caused schedule changes, so check those before you head out. For folks on bikes, road shoulders and bike lanes may be extra slushy, so be careful.