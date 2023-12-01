Weather alerts issued as weekend storms look to bring mountain, valley snow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A big change in the Utah weather pattern is here! A series of storms is prompting several winter alerts including a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory for various parts of the state.



These storms come after a work week of strengthening inversions in our northern valleys, including the entire Wasatch Front and a decline in air quality. This pattern though, is more progressive, and will deliver clean air to northern Utah valleys by Saturday.

The first of a few storm systems targeting the state aims to impact mostly northern and central Utah between Friday and Sunday. The first storm impacts us Friday and brings a cold front that will traverse across the state bringing scattered snow showers statewide.



From Cedar City northward, we’ll see snow showers while St. George will have the chance of seeing an isolated rain shower. The timing of those snow showers for the Wasatch Front amp up before noon and will impact us through the evening.

FRIDAY: Here comes the snow! We are hours away from Winter Alerts going to effect for Mountains & Valleys..

Snow is on the way & travel impacts are posted though noon Saturday in the @UtahDOT pic! Snow levels rise a little Sunday w/ valley rain potential@thomasgeboywx #utwx pic.twitter.com/YTUw6lrc9y — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) December 1, 2023

As a result of this onset of valley and mountain snow, a winter storm warning has been issued for the Wasatch Mountains and Wasatch Back. The warning starts at 11 a.m. Friday and will hold through 5 a.m. Monday morning for the mountains. It is set to expire for the mountain valleys of the Wasatch Back by Sunday at 5 p.m.



The warning holds for all three storm systems bringing snow potential through early Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected, with high snow accumulations expected with 20 to 30 inches expected for the Northern Mountains, and even higher totals possible for the Upper Cottonwoods.



On top of snow, winds could gust as high as 50 mph late Friday night through Sunday, so blowing snow should be expected.



As for the Wasatch Back, plenty of snow is on tap as well as tricky winter travel. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 20 inches, with the greatest accumulations in the Ogden Valley, which is typically favored with a westerly flow and within this storm setup.

WINTER ALERTS POSTED – Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect tomorrow and will continue mainly through Sunday. Healthy totals expected for mountains with accumulations expected along the Wasatch Front. We'll have the details tonight on ABC4! #utwx pic.twitter.com/fQGsUQEnfT — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) November 30, 2023

Even as Friday’s cold front pulls away, we won’t be done with the wet weather by a long shot.



Two more pieces of energy will dive in from the Pacific Northwest between Friday night into Saturday and Sunday. This will help keep wet weather potential elevated, especially for the northern half of the state. The coldest air and best snow accumulation for the Wasatch Front looks to be overnight Friday into Saturday, and we’ll continue to mainly see valley and mountain snow.

Northern Utah valleys are expected to see accumulating snowfall from these storms. As a result, a winter weather advisory goes into effect the same time as our winter storm warning, at 11 a.m. Friday.



The winter weather advisory remains in effect through Sunday and will expire at different times for different regions. The advisory impacts the Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake County, Cache Valley, Western Uinta Mountains, Central Mountains and Wasatch Plateau.



Snow totals will differ in each one of these areas, but decent snow accumulation is expected for the valleys and benches. Winter driving conditions are expected. Periodic road snow and slush will create slick roads, especially during the overnight and early morning hours.

How much #snow over the next 3 days?

Plenty! Heavy hitters for Northern Mtns with fresh valley snow to make it feel festive as we welcome December

Road slush/road snow expected in Northern & Central Utah at times

Here's what to expect through Monday AM#utwx #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/UoXqAdUzxR — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) December 1, 2023

On Sunday, a southerly wind will help push up temperatures slightly meaning that in our valleys, including the Wasatch Front we could see a wintry mix rather than straight snow while heavy snow continues in the mountains.



Wet weather potential will stay high through Sunday night before high pressure looks to take charge by early next week, resulting in calmer skies and near/slightly above average temperatures.

Our stormy pattern over the weekend looks like it will result in a healthy dose of moisture in central and northern Utah. The moisture will result in what will likely be the most significant snowfall of the season so far.



Between Friday and Sunday, our northern mountains could end up receiving between 15-30 inches of snow while the upper cottonwoods and high Uintas could receive a foot and a half to three feet!



Given northern Utah will see the bulk of the moisture, the central and southern mountains won’t see as much, but snow is still expected with the central mountains likely picking up between 8-16 inches while the southern mountains could see between 2-6 inches.



Mountain valleys, mainly in northern Utah will likely see between 8-16 inches while our typically colder valleys, like Cache, and the benches in northern Utah could see between 4-10 inches.



Northern valleys, including the Wasatch Front could end up with 2-6 inches while the I-15 corridor from Cedar City to Nephi could pick up 1-4 inches.



There are many evolving parts of this progressive storm pattern so make sure you stay with the 4Warn Weather Team for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.