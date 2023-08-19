Weather Authority: 10 p.m. Friday forecast
FOX 29 Weather Authority 10 p.m. Friday forecast.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
Stocks continued an August swoon on Friday.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Rimac Nevera Time Attack special series was revealed Friday at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering, along with a new Nurburgring record.
As more automakers pledge to install Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports on their electric vehicles, Honda says that it will too.
'Better than Plexaderm': Shoppers say Peter Thomas Roth's 'life changing' formula works to minimize lines and puffiness.
A Cruise robotaxi collided with a firetruck late Thursday in San Francisco, injuring the vehicle’s passenger.
Get this: A Vizio 4K 50-inch TV for $268, a Dyson vac reduced $240 — and more.
Goldman Sachs analysts expect home prices to increase 1.8% this year.
Dickie V was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July, and is already deep into radiation treatment.
A total game changer.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
This Amazon bestseller has over 131,000 five-star reviews — TikTokers love it, pro cleaners swear by it ... and I can't live without it!
This week's best tech deals include the 10.2-inch iPad for $250, the PlayStation 5 for $450 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $27, among other offers.
Oh, and it's under $50.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
The amazingly capable Baseus Bowie MA10 sets a high bar for low-cost earbuds.
Six white former Mississippi police officers, some of whom reportedly called themselves the “Goon Squad,” pleaded guilty in a racist attack on two Black men who endured hours of torture from the officers.