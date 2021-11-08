Weather Authority: 5 p.m. Monday forecast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- AccuWeather
Another storm will help chip away at California drought
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will also come in more manageable amounts. Through the first week in November, most of the rain and snow along the West Coast has been directed toward Washington and Oregon. The break in the weather pattern is coming to an end with an
- The Weather Network
B.C. 'weather bomb' will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and snow
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
- Raleigh News and Observer
‘Sharks are in the collards!’ King tides, winds flood NC’s Outer Banks, photos show
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
- AccuWeather
Potential blizzard to kick off wintry stretch in the Plains, East
Now that Halloween has passed and the clocks have turned back, many are seeing more and more of the traditional sights and sounds of the winter holiday season. AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature may add to the growing winter feeling by contributing its own dose of wintery conditions to northern and eastern portions of the nation beginning late this week. While forecasters are looking ahead to a wintry surge, it may not feel much like winter is on its way for the first part of the week. Te
- The Weather Network
The Big Blow is still the deadliest natural disaster in Great Lakes history
The Great Lakes Storm of 1913 is still the deadliest and most destructive natural disaster to hit the five lakes in recorded history, killing more than 250 people, destroying 19 ships and stranding 19 others.
- The State
Major flooding closes roads, ramps in Charleston, SC as harbor tide rises over 8 feet
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
- The Weather Network
Third 'weather bomb' in three weeks threatens damaging winds in B.C.
A rapidly strengthening low is stretched along the Pacific coast and will bring strong winds from the North Coast to California. Brace for gusts between 60-80 km/h through Tuesday.
- USA TODAY
Winter worry: A shortage of snowplow drivers could spell trouble for motorists in 11 states
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
- AccuWeather
Researchers make startling find while mapping ocean floor
"I think we got something." Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently -- an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it faced its ultimate downfall that same year when it was struck by a torpedo from a German U-boat. It was made amid a push to get more oil tankers into the Atlantic and toward Eu
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
‘Reclusive and secretive’ predators seen roaming near West Texas property, video shows
Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.
- AccuWeather
Woman nearly bombarded by falling snow after big storm
An expansive storm brought an early taste of winter to parts of northern China this past weekend, and even China's capital of Beijing encountered a range of wintery conditions ranging from picturesque snow to treacherous ice. A large swath of the country from the Hebei and Liaoning provinces to Inner Mongolia was impacted. Along with wintry precipitation, winds picked up and temperatures plummeted as the potent storm swept through the region. This storm caused the China Meteorological Administra
- LA Times
October's torrential rains brought some drought relief, but California's big picture still bleak
Rainfall in parts of Northern California are way above average for this time of year, but the state is still gripped by an extensive drought that even a strong winter likely can't erase.
- Palm Beach Daily News
Big waves lure surfers to Palm Beach on Sunday and push flooding high tides higher
The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure off the Carolinas a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical cyclone.
- Daytona Beach News-Journal
Rain floods roads in Daytona Beach as 'nor'easter' storm soaks Volusia and Flagler counties
Volusia County closed Walter Boardman Lane from Old Dixie Highway to High Bridge Road on Saturday due to high water from Tomoka River.
- BBC
Chennai floods: Heavy rains bring Indian city to standstill
The heaviest rainfall in the city since 2015 has caused severe flooding and brought life to a standstill.
- Reuters
China issues winter's first snowstorm orange alert, cold snap sweeps country
China's weather agency issued the winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, on Sunday while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns over traffic disruptions and flu outbreaks amid rising COVID-19 cases. The National Meteorological Centre forecast blizzards in northeastern China, with some regions getting 45 millimetres (1.8 inches) of snow over 24 hours and heavy snow across the northern part of the country. A cold snap is also sweeping from Beijing to Shanghai to Guangzhou, pushing down temperatures by as much as 14 degrees (25 degrees Fahrenheit) Celsius on Sunday, the weather agency said.
- KRIV
Tropical Weather Forecast - November 7, 2021
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
- AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
It could take at least 500,000 acre-feet of water a year to keep Lake Mead from tanking
If the Lower Basin states agree to keep this much water in Lake Mead this quickly, it would be an amazing feat of regional cooperation.
- Reuters
Pelicans on migration superhighway stir trouble at Israeli fisheries
Thousands of pelicans on their exhausting journey south this autumn are on the hunt for food, and authorities in Israel have set up pelican-friendly reservoirs to protect commercial fisheries. An estimated 45,000 of those are hungry pelicans, among the largest of migrating birds, who have a taste for fish raised by Israeli farmers. One solution is to offer them alternative cuisine in a key location, and about 2.5 tonnes of second-rate fish have been put into a designated pond in Mishmar Hasharon, a communal kibbutz near Israel's Mediterranean coast where the pelicans are welcome to feast.
- Chicago Tribune
All downhill from here? Cold snap likely to hit by week’s end, and it’s possible no day will be warmer than Monday the rest of 2021: forecasters
Monday could have been Chicago’s warmest day for the rest of the calendar year. Around the Chicago area, daytime high temps reached well into the 60s, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend also featured temperate, sunshiny days — but forecasters suggest the mild temperatures soon could be a distant memory. But by the weekend, Chicagoans can expect “big changes,” according to a ...