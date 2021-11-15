Weather Authority: Monday 8 a.m. update

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
- Reuters
Hungary will not leave EU, wants to reform it, PM Orban says
Hungary will not leave the European Union but will resist attempts from Brussels to erode its sovereignty, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his Fidesz party on Sunday. Nationalist Orban, who faces a close parliamentary election next year for the first time in more than a decade, was re-elected chairman of Fidesz on Sunday. "After communist bureaucracy ... we don't want new dictates this time from Brussels," Orban told cheering party delegates, adding Hungary would reject western liberalism.
- The Weather Network
Cyclone Sidr killed 15,000 in Bangladesh, according to estimates
Tropical Cyclone Sidr was one of the worst natural disasters to hit Bangladesh.
- The Weather Network
10-20+ cm snow, strong winds expected on the Prairies with intense system
Parts of the Prairies could be in line to see their first major snowfall of the season this week, and depending on the exact location, it could be hefty accumulations through Wednesday.
- AccuWeather
Atmospheric river to continue flowing over Pacific Northwest early in the week
The Pacific Northwest got a respite from heavy precipitation to begin the weekend. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that another atmospheric river will bring a renewed threat of flooding. Even though much of the West is still in a drought according to the United States Drought Monitor, the recent train of storms has eliminated the drought in northwestern Washington and far northwestern Oregon. Even with the drought gone, other issues have arisen. "Many area rivers are running near bankful al
- WABC – NY
Cleanup underway after rare tornadoes touch down on Long Island
The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down briefly on Long Island Saturday after conducting storm damage surveys in Nassau and Suffolk County Sunday.
- INSIDER
Intense storms in Egypt unleashed a massive swarm of scorpions from their nests, stinging 450 people and killing 3
Extreme weather in Aswan, near the River Nile, forced venomous scorpions and snakes out of the ground and into people's homes, reports say.
- ABC News Videos
Severe weather threat moving across Pacific Northwest
Several storm systems are expected to bring heavy rain throughout the region, and even snow in some areas.
- AccuWeather
Lake-effect snow machine to fire up early this week
In the wake of an Alberta clipper that brought snow to the Great Lakes on Sunday morning and to the interior Northeast on Sunday afternoon and evening, AccuWeather meteorologists say that will not be the end of the snow. While most of the lake-effect snow is still to come, some locations had a preview on Saturday. For example, a band of heavy lake-effect snow set up over Buffalo, New York, on Saturday morning. This dropped 1.7 inches of snow and was the city's first accumulating snow of the seas
- Business Insider
Denmark spent over $150,000 to rid a beach of debris and seaweed, then dumped it in the water with a bulldozer
Video shows a bulldozer scooping up seaweed and debris, which reportedly included plastic, along the beach shore, and then dumping it into the water.
- WABC – NY
Gusty storms trigger tornado warnings, bring hail
A quick moving storm triggered tornado warnings and hammered the New York City Tri-State area with heavy rain and hail Saturday.
- Military Times
Rain, floods prompt Coast Guard rescues in Pacific Northwest
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast.
- The Weather Network
Mudslides, flooding underway in B.C. amid 100-200 mm of rainfall
A potent "pineapple express" is charging through B.C. Sunday, expected to unload substantial rainfall amounts to the South Coast after bringing heavy snowfall to the mountain passes.
- Democrat and Chronicle
Nasty brawl between two bears caught on camera in Naples
The showdown was probably a dispute over territory.
- CBS-Sanfrancisco
PETALUMA BEAR: Raw Video Police Corner Large Wayward Bear In Petaluma Neighborhood Tree
A large wayward bear, spotted early Sunday wandering around a Petaluma neighborhood, triggering a shelter in place advisory, has been cornered in a tree
- Statesman Journal
Roads on Oregon Coast reopen after high water from floods starts to recede
Some smaller roads are still closed, but main roads like Highway 18 and Highway 101 opened back up Saturday.
- INSIDER
Invasive Burmese pythons are slithering their way up Florida, expanding their territory in the state and wreaking havoc on native species
The giant snakes, which have plagued the Everglades for decades, were recently spotted in Palm Beach County, according to the Palm Beach Post.
- Democrat and Chronicle
'It smells like death.' Toxic algae blooms, new health hazards — and what’s being done
More health hazards come to light from toxic algae bloom exposure, while new technology is making waves to battle the bloom.
- WAGA
Sunday Evening Weather Update
Near freezing temperatures expected through Sunday morning. Dry air and warmer temperatures takeover by midweek.
- KMSP
Roads mostly wet, slushy after Saturday snowfall
Anytime we deal with winter weather, it's a good reminder to slow down and drive safely. Morning commuters should stay cautious.
- KCPQ
Heavy rain, flooding and now wind
Heavy rain, flooding and high winds are expected heading into the week on Monday.