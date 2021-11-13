Weather Authority: Saturday 8 a.m. update

AccuWeather

A jarring pattern shift is set to usher in not only much colder air across the Northeast this weekend into early next week but also the first accumulating snow of the season in some areas. A second storm will follow and could lay down more widespread wintry weather - and even the first snowflakes of the season close to the I-95 corridor. Colder air will be on the move on Saturday, and AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said it will feel more like early December than the middle o