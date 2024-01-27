WEATHER AWARE: Storms moving in Saturday morning

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a calmer day to end the school week, all attention has now pivoted to tomorrow’s storm system. We are once again Weather Aware as a cold front brings the potential for multiple hazards tomorrow.

This line of storms will begin to move into our Alabama counties by 10am CT/11AM ET. This is where we will likely see the greatest threat for severe weather before the line has a chance to weaken. This system will continue to move eastward, exiting our eastern counties by 5PM ET.

Flooding will once again be a threat Saturday, with some areas potentially seeing another inch of rain. However, brief tornados and damaging winds cannot be ruled out.

Behind this cold front, we will see one last day of cloudy weather Sunday before the skies clear for the start of next week. Temperatures will also start to cool back to near average, dropping to the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.

