WEATHER BLOG: 1/22/24 Freezing Rain Event

Winter Weather Center: Live Traffic Updates

Weather Map Room: Live Current Conditions

Snow Bear Closings and Delays

MONDAY 1:55p

Sangamon County has declared a Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency, effective immediately. The declaration applies only to county highways. Under a Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency, roadways are hazardous. Drivers may encounter blowing and drifting snow, and roadways may be icy. Drivers should use caution.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell stated, “Current road conditions in Sangamon County can be treacherous; The township and rural roads appear to be the worst. Residents should consider limiting travel unless it is necessary. If you become stuck or stranded, please wait inside your vehicle until help arrives.”

Road conditions will be monitored throughout the evening and early morning hours. If necessary, the emergency level may be adjusted based upon those changing conditions. The media will be alerted of any changes, and notices will post to the Sangamon County Website (SangamonIL.Gov) and social media pages. In addition, motorists are encouraged to access the Sangamon County Website and click on the quick link “Winter Weather County Highway Road Condition Map” to see the latest driving conditions on Sangamon County highways. Given the large geographic size of Sangamon County, not all areas of the county may be experiencing the same winter weather conditions. The map can provide more localized conditions, especially as the roads are treated and cleared.

BACKGROUND: The Sangamon County Board has established a three-level system as outlined below with the intention of more accurately defining what a winter weather emergency means;

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous. Drivers may encounter blowing and drifting snow and roadways may be icy. Drivers should use caution.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be icy. There are areas where the roadways may be partially closed by the elements. Travel on County Highways is discouraged. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. Emergency personnel may not be able to respond in a timely manner if you are stranded.

LEVEL 3: Weather conditions have fully closed the County Highways. No one should be out during these conditions. Emergency personnel will not be able to respond in a timely manner if you are stranded.

MONDAY 1:25p

IDOT confirms in a statement that a snow plow was hit by a semi-driver in Macon County this morning.

“One of our snow plow trucks was sideswiped on I-72 in Macon County by a semi-truck at 6 a.m. The driver of the semi-truck did not stop and knocked the driver’s side mirror off of our plow truck. Fortunately, there were no injuries. We want to remind motorists that IDOT snow plow trucks are large, heavy pieces of equipment and if you see one, don’t try to pass it because the road in front of the snow plow won’t be better than the road behind it. And, if a snow plow gets hit and is taken out of service, that means it will take more time to clear that section of the road. The most important reason to give the snow plow plenty of room is because we don’t anyone to get injured or killed.” – Paul Wappel, IDOT Public Information Officer

MONDAY 1:20p

Photo of one of the Savoy Fire Trucks that slid off the road this morning on the way to a call. No injuries reported. This was in response to an earlier vehicle crash on I-57.

��

: Gina Marsh

MONDAY 12:30p

We’re experiencing a bit of a lull right now thanks to a break in precipitation, but more is on the way and road conditions are likely to get worse for many again this afternoon into tonight before they get better. Slick spots is the norm today.

Impacts are expected mainly north of I-70 along the I-74 and I-72 corridors.

Air temperatures will be watched closely. Even if we sit a degree above 32, because of the cold ground and existing ice, more ice can still accumulate in the area.

See the latest weather conditions anytime by visiting the Weather Map Room below.

MONDAY 11:45a

11:45a – Road conditions on interstates have shown “some” improvement, with still plenty of slick spots to go around. Even those listed as “mainly clear” by IDOT should consider there to be slick spots due to the freezing rain.

We expect more freezing rain this afternoon to deteriorate road conditions for the evening commute. An icy evening ahead for many of us, it appears.

MONDAY 11:15a

Video from Chris Prewitt of the Neoga crashes on Monday AM

Report provided by Neoga Fire Department on the crash by Neoga. I-57 has opened back up at the scene.

At approximately 605 this morning, we were paged to I57 at the 175 for a 2 MVC.

We were paged for a second MVC around 727 on I57 at the 175 involving a semi & multiple vehicles blocking the road.

It is advisable to stay home if you do not need to be out at this time. We understand those that have obligations and the need to travel. Please allow yourself extra time & drive safe.

MONDAY 10:35a

Amtrak reports numerous cancelations/delays on trains, including the City of New Orleans train, the Illini train and the Saluki train. Lincoln Service from Chicago to Springfield has also been canceled. Check updates from Amtrak here.

Report from Willard Airport: Due to freezing rain and icing conditions, operations are currently suspended on the airfield. Our maintenance crews are working hard to de-ice the airfield. Please check with your airline for flight status.

IDOT reports crash with lane closures on I-74 WB near Mansfield. Avoid the area.

MONDAY 10:30a

10:30a – We’re in a bit of a lull with some light freezing drizzle, but the next round of freezing rain is already moving in. From lunchtime onward, we expect treacherous travel conditions with slick roads likely across the area. Could be a rough evening commute for many.

May be an image of map and text that says 'YOURLOCL WEATHER EADER MOST ACCURATE 11 YEARS IN ROW REGIONAL DOPPLER MON 10:28 AM CHICAGO SK EXTERIORS QUINCY FORT WAYNE CITY CLEV LAMPAIGN ST. ST.LOUIS, CINCINNATI WAVE WAVE#2 #2 GFIELD PADUCAH LOND'

MONDAY 10:25a

First responders are even struggling in these conditions. This police car got stuck in the ditch along Assumption Road between Assumption and Taylorville.

��

: William Stephens

MONDAY 10:00a

The City of Springfield says administrative offices and Lincoln Library will have adjusted hours. 10 am to 2pm this afternoon due the inclement weather.

MONDAY 9:50a

Springfield Mass Transit District has suspended service for the rest of the day and plan on reinstating service for Tuesday.

MONDAY 9:40a

I-57 NB near Neoga is at a standstill due to ice and a crash. Photo from John Souto.

Photo of I-57 at Neoga via Joe Gingerich

MONDAY: 9:35a

Danville Township Food Pantry will be closed today due to the poor weather conditions.

MONDAY: 9:30a

Some spots clearing up as we get a lull in precipitation. This will help crews catch up before the next round moves in later today. Still take it slow through out today.

MONDAY: 9:15a

Danville Area Community College in Danville and Hoopeston are closed for today due to the icy conditions causing deteriorating roads in Vermillion County. The DACC Child Development Center.

MONDAY: 9:10a

I-57 northbound is closed near Neoga all the way up to the Illinois 45 exit south of Mattoon.

MONDAY: 9:05a

According to an Illinois State Police, all lanes are back open but roads are extremely slick in all areas on I-72 at mile post 89.

MONDAY: 8:50a

I-74 W Near Ogden this morning, from Kevin Lighty.

MONDAY 8:45a

Multiple calls for medical officials to respond to slips and falls in the ice. Remember, while road are bad, so are sidewalks, parking lots and even front steps/patios.

MONDAY: 8:00a

Piatt County, Ford County and Champaign County report courthouses are closed today.

Crews are responding to a crash on I-74 near Ogden.

Crews are responding to a crash near Monticello Road on I-57.

Dawson Fire reported to a semi-rollover on I-72 this morning.









Maroa Fire Department reports they responded to several rollovers in Macon County.

MONDAY 7:40a

I-57 near Neoga: Crash reported with lane closures, avoid the area.

I-74 at Mahomet (IL-47), crash reported with first responders on the way.

Vermilion County: Catlin Fire reports they have already responded to one wreck this morning and asks residents to drive slowly if they have to be out.

Bloomington Police shared this photo from the interstate in town, saying they are dealing with several crashes and advising residents to slow down.

MONDAY 7:30a

Both Champaign and Urbana schools have called off in-person learning today. Check for details on e-learning instructions with your respective districts. Many more schools have also posted scheduled changes for the day.

LATEST: https://www.wcia.com/weather/closings/

MONDAY 7:20a

FROM ILLINOIS STATE POLICE:

“Road conditions are wet and ice covered. If you do not need to travel – dont, stay home.

Emergency crews are responding to multiple crashes and vehicle slide offs.

Give emergency crews room to work, slow down, if possible change lanes and proceed with caution.”

MONDAY 7:15a

A viewer reports a bad crash between Paxton and Clarence due to icy roads.

ISP Troop 9: There is a tow ban in effect for ISP Troop 9, which means your vehicle will not be removed from the median or ditches until the ban is lifted. This is for our safety as well as the safety of all first responders. Travel is discouraged, unless absolutely necessary.

MONDAY 7:00a

A firefighter from the Tolono Fire Department confirms to WCIA that fire trucks from both Tolono and Savoy are stuck in the ditch as they have been responding to crashes in the area.

Coles County area reporting numerous slide-offs and crashes on the interstates.

MONDAY 6:40a

Report from Illinois State Police:

“Due to weather conditions, ISP is handling numerous crashes and slide-offs across the state. We encourage motorist to slow down if they must travel and stay home if possible.”

MONDAY 6:35a

DeWitt Sheriff reports that due to the current and declining road conditions the DeWitt County Courthouse and County Building will be closed today.

ROAD CONDITIONS AS OF 6:35a show partially to mostly/fully covered roads over much of the area. Get the latest road conditions update on the WCIA Winter Weather Center.

MONDAY 6:30a:

We’ve received a report of a semi rollover on I-57 NB south of Curtis Road closer to Monticello Road. Avoid the area.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports the following:

MONDAY 6:20a:

Multiple schools are closing. Use the link here to stay connected with the latest.

LINK: https://www.wcia.com/weather/closings/

MONDAY 6:10a:

From Macon County EMA Agency:

Due to current and expected icy conditions for Monday, January 22, 2024, Macon County Offices

will be closed. This includes County offices and the Macon County Court House.

Please use caution if outdoors. Icing will cause surfaces to be difficult to walk and drive on. Please limit non-essential travel.

MONDAY 6:00a:

Already things looking rough out there for some this morning with the road conditions in Central Illinois. Cass County Sherriff’s office reports slick roads in the area. I-72 WB lanes west of Springfield past the Wabash Avenue exit are shut down due to a crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.