Weather, Boeing 737 suspension and power loss create day of issues at Newark Airport

Between the cold, snowy and icy weather and numerous grounded Boeing 737 aircrafts, Newark Airport has dealt with over 140 flight cancellations and delays according to Flight Aware on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, New Jersey received yet another winter storm that left over an inch of snow on the ground and created slushy and icy conditions.

This type of inclement weather can impact airport operations, causing higher numbers of delays and cancellations than normal.

Additionally, the majority of delays and cancellations over the last day were among United Airlines flights, one of the United States' main operators of the Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft. This aircraft was suspended by the FAA on Jan. 6, pending investigation following the Alaska Airlines incident when a piece of fuselage fell right off of the plane at 16,000 feet, prompting the flight to make an emergency landing.

AirTrain EWR due to a power loss there is no AirTrain service. Shuttle buses are available at terminals & stations. — Newark Liberty International Airport (@EWRairport) January 17, 2024

United Airlines posted a statement to their X (formerly Twitter) on Jan. 6 saying, "Safety is always our top priority. Following the incident on an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday, we have temporarily suspended service on select Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft to conduct an inspection required by the FAA."

The aircraft has since been indefinitely grounded by the FAA as inspections and investigations continue.

"We are working directly with impacted customers to find them alternative travel options," said the United Airlines statement.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, United Airlines had 49 canceled flights and 73 delayed flights at Newark airport over the last 24 hours.

"Please check united.com or the United app for the latest on your flight status and to access travel assistance resources," said the United statement on X.

Newark Airport also saw issues Wednesday morning with their air train, which had suspended service due to a power loss.

Regular air train service has since resumed.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Newark Airport cancellations, delays caused by multiple issues