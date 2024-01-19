Weather causes traffic hazards in Lexington. City: use caution, avoid travel

Drivers in Lexington were still encouraged to drive cautiously or avoid travel altogether Friday morning after overnight snow, as continued bad weather can create danger despite roads being treated overnight.

The city pre-treated roads Thursday, but continued snow and freezing temperatures created more hazards. Extreme cold will carry further into the weekend too, according to the National Weather Service. Lexington officials said officials are focusing on downtown areas and sidewalks Friday in preparation for Saturday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game.

“Residents should take extra caution when driving this morning,” the city said in a news release. “The roads can be slick after refreezing last night.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet encouraged drivers to alter their plans to avoid driving on the roads during peak weather hours. The cabinet also provided a list of tips in preparation for driving in winter weather:

Drive with a full tank of gas.

Pack an emergency car kit with essential items like blankets, ice scrapers, jumper cables, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit.

Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly before travel.

Drive cautiously and leave plenty of space.

Allow more time to travel for routine commutes and expect delays.

️WINTER DRIVING TIPS️

If your car skids on ice, remember these tips:

Lift off the gas immediately

Avoid slamming brakes

Turn your wheel into the skid

Stay in control, be ready for pavement. Drive safely!#kywx @KYTC pic.twitter.com/RMJYTcUc0z — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 19, 2024

Has weather caused Lexington traffic issues?

The Lexington Police Department shared similar tips and asked drivers to remove snow and ice from their vehicles before driving. Between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday Lexington police responded to 28 weather-related traffic incidents — one crash with injuries, 12 non-injury crashes, 14 calls for help and one traffic hazard.

Lexington police said if people have to travel, they should check road conditions through the city’s traffic cameras and check the weather forecast. Anyone who needs assistance or sees someone who needs assistance is encouraged to call 859-258-3600.

“Please consider staying home and avoiding any unnecessary travel,” Lexington police said in a Facebook post.

Weather prompts delays at city buildings, UK

The city and the University of Kentucky were operating on a two-hour delay Friday due to the weather conditions. UK said its health care facilities were following a regular schedule but all in-person classes and activities before 10 a.m. were canceled.

Fayette County Public Schools announced a traditional snow day for Friday with no remote learning, district spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith said Thursday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has activated its Winter Care program for Friday. The following services are included in the program:

Transportation to and from employment for health care industry employees.

Transportation to and from a critical medical appointment.

Pick-up of critical prescription medications.

Welfare checks for vulnerable citizens.

Distribution of winter coats and blankets.

Transportation to shelters.

Waste collection for garbage and recyclables has been canceled Friday. The city said a make-up day has been scheduled for next Wednesday.

The Parks & Recreation Department has canceled its planned Saturday events due to weather, according to the city. The LexArts Hop, including the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center stop, which was scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Jan. 26.

Crews have worked overnight clearing roads and are continuing this morning. Take extra caution when driving this morning. The roads can be slick after refreezing last night. See this morning's weather-related info at https://t.co/fvkFQD9X6V pic.twitter.com/oak4HS90uU — City of Lexington Ky (@LexingtonKyGov) January 19, 2024

More cold in Kentucky’s forecast

Fayette County and virtually all of Kentucky were under a winter weather advisory until at least 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. An additional round of snowfall up to an inch was expected during the morning commute, creating hazardous and slick driving conditions.

Light snow this morning may bring another ½ to 1 inch of snow to the region. Snow will taper off this afternoon. In the meantime, use caution when driving on untreated snow covered roads. #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/TVNdWuwhcj — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 19, 2024

Harlan, Letcher and Pike counties were placed under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Saturday. The NWS said heavy snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches were expected and the snow may mix with freezing drizzle Friday morning.

A wind chill advisory was expected for Friday night through Saturday morning in Kentucky with wind chill temperatures expected to go below zero degrees Fahrenheit, according to the NWS.

The cold temperatures will last through the weekend, with the highs on Saturday and Sunday projected to be in the low 20s and high 20s. The NWS said temperatures are expected to go above freezing again Monday.

Next week’s weather will feature warmer temperatures and widespread rainfall, according to the NWS.

Light snow will slowly taper off today, followed by very cold temperatures for the weekend. Next week will see much warmer temperatures and widespread rainfall. #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/KEtoXeSPeC — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 19, 2024