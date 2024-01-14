Weather causing power outages for thousands across Pa.

(WBRE/WYOU)— Weather moving through our area has caused power outages for over 20,000 people in our viewing area as of 12:50 p.m.

Between PPL, UGI, Pennelec, Met-ED, and Claverack, 20,000 are without power as windy and snowy weather moves through northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Click the hyperlinks above to see affected areas.

According to those power providers above, a total of 20,000 people lost power in our viewing area. The estimated time to repair these outages varies depending on how quickly crews can make it to the source of each outage. The exact number of people without power will be updated as time goes on.

If you lost power, be sure to click the hyperlinks above and the specified outage for your provider’s estimated time of repair.

For those of you with generators, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has the following, potentially life-saving, tips.

NEVER operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or shed. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.

Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house, and direct the generator’s exhaust away from the home and any other buildings that someone could enter, while keeping windows and other openings closed in the path of the generator’s exhaust. Do not operate a generator on an outside porch or in a carport. They are too close to the home.

Check that portable generators have been maintained properly, and read and follow the labels, instructions, and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.

Look for portable generators that have a CO shut-off safety feature, which is designed to shut the generator off automatically when high levels of CO are present around the generator. These models may be advertised as certified to the latest safety standards for portable generators–PGMA G300-2018 and UL 2201–which are estimated to reduce deaths from CO poisoning by 87% and 100%, respectively. UL 2201 certified models have reduced CO emissions in addition to the CO shut-off feature.

Check CO and Smoke Alarms

Working smoke and CO alarms save lives! Install battery-operated CO alarms or CO alarms with battery backup on each level and outside separate sleeping areas at home. Interconnected CO alarms are best; when one sounds, they all sound.

Make sure smoke alarms are installed on every level and inside each bedroom at home.

Test CO and smoke alarms monthly to make sure they are working properly, and replace batteries, if needed. Never ignore an alarm when it sounds. Get outside immediately. Then call 911.

Clear snow away from the outside vents for fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces so that dangerous carbon monoxide does not build up in the house.

