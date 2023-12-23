Weather changes coming to Oregon ahead of Christmas holiday

Gray skies linger behind traffic on East 8th Avenue in Eugene. A "weather disturbance" is headed for the area on Sunday and is expected to lead a series of others forecasted for the rest of the week.

Holiday travelers in Oregon should expect dry weather Saturday as a bridge of high pressure moves over the Willamette Valley. But it won't last for long.

"After that, we do have a weather disturbance that will kind of kick things off on Sunday and we'll continue to see weather disturbances impact the region as we go through next week," said Thomas Schuldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

In Eugene, there will be a low of 30 degrees Saturday and a high of 38 with areas of fog. Salem will also see areas of fog and cloudiness with a low around 31 degrees and a high near 40.

Both Salem and Eugene will see a 50% chance of rain Sunday with high temperatures in the 40- to 50-degree range and low temperatures in the 30- to 40-degree range.

On Christmas Day, both areas could see patchy fog and a 50% chance of rain. Eugene will see a high of 50 degrees and a low of 44 degrees. Salem will see a high temperature near 46 degrees and a low temperature around 43 degrees.

The upper Hood River Valley should expect an increase in chances for light snow and freezing rain, which will start late Sunday and continue through the middle of next week. There is a 50 to 70% chance of light snow transitioning to light freezing rain Sunday night into Monday. Chances for freezing rain will continue into the middle of next week, especially on Monday night into Tuesday.

"Just prepare for your typical winter-time patterns," Schuldt said. "If you’re going to be traveling over the passes or to the east side of the state, definitely be checking TripCheck and also checking for the latest weather forecast because it’s going to be an evolving situation as we go through the week."

Oregon coast should prepare for rain, hazardous beach conditions

An example of a sneaker wave along the Oregon coast.

The National Weather Service said there will be a high threat of sneaker waves along the Oregon coast Saturday through Thursday.

"A lot of fatalities from this time of year can be from sneaker waves and people not being aware of their surroundings," Schuldt said. "Especially with a lot of people going to the beaches for the holidays."

Visitors to the coast should avoid jetties and logs near waterlines on the beaches. Sneaker waves can knock people down and pull them into the ocean.

In Lane County, Florence will see sunny conditions on Saturday with a temperature high of 48 degrees and a temperature low of 37 degrees.

On Sunday, Florence will have a 70 percent chance of precipitation with temperature highs near 51 degrees and temperature lows around 43 degrees.

Christmas Day, Florence will have another 70 percent chance for precipitation with temperature highs near 54 degrees and temperature lows around 47 degrees.

Safe Traveling Tips for winter driving

ODOT provided the following tips for drivers to prepare and stay safe while traveling in the winter.

Make sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. This means keeping clean headlights, good brakes, working windshield wipers and tires with good tread.

Slow down when approaching off-ramps, bridges or shady spots where snow and ice may linger.

Use Tripcheck.com to map your route before traveling and start your trip with a full fuel tank or vehicle charge.

Never pass a snowplow or any winter maintenance truck.

Allow extra stopping distance. There's less traction on slick and snowy roads.

In bad visibility, being able to see is as important as being seen. Turn on your headlights to increase your visibility to others.

Carry chains and know how to use them.

If you're tired, don't fight it. Get a room if you can, wait out the storm and finish your trip when you feel refreshed.

Slow down and allow extra time to get where you're going.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What the weather could be like in Oregon for Christmas holiday