The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore on Hurricane Ian’s path
The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is in Punta Gorda, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall.
Jim Cantore is on the move in Florida, moving from Clearwater Beach where he spent a few days reporting on Hurricane Ian. He's now in Punta Gorda.
So far, over 1,000 flights have been canceled in the Florida area. Here's what to know about airport closures and airline travel waivers.
‘Days and Days and Days of the unknown’ Punta Gorda keeps an eye on Hurricane
They each decided to stay as a powerful storm neared Florida’s southwestern coast, weighing the threat of destruction and flooding against that of trouble evacuating on clogged highways. Now, they wait. A retired meteorologist sticks it out in his condo. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In Cape Coral, Jim Farrell, 67, was counting on his shutters to withstand the wind and on the expertise accrued from his years as a television meteorologist, which had led him to sell hi
NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez takes a look at its projected path,
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
When is Hurricane Ian going to make landfall in Florida?
Strong waves whipped up by Hurricane Ian pummelled a pier in Key West on Tuesday, September 27, as the storm barrelled toward Florida’s west coast.Footage by Gwen Filosa shows waves lashing people standing out on Edward B Knight Pier.By 2 am on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm was 95 miles southwest of Naples with maximum wind speeds of 120 mph.Ian was “expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula,” the NHC said. Credit: Gwen Filosa via Storyful
Tornadoes spawned from Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on South Florida Tuesday evening.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference Tuesday morning, updating the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian--now a category 3 storm.
Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said they are evacuating tens of thousands of residents from the barrier islands.
Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...