Weather clickable: When rain will return this week
We have patchy fog this morning giving way to sunshine. A nice day with highs in the mid-70s is expected.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Despite economic challenges, the beauty industry continues to thrive.
This is the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class. It inherits a lot of learnings from the extremely slippery Vision EQXX, but brings it to a car that’s a lot more ready for production. Also a lot more affordable. The current CLA is one of the most affordable Mercedes-Benz cars you can buy in the U.S., and with any luck this future one won’t break the bank, either.
The biggest news stories this morning: AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd track won’t be winning a Grammy, The best cheap Windows laptops, Uber could launch a service similar to TaskRabbit.
Fed officials have signaled they could pause rates this month as they slow their fight against inflation while also warning that more hikes could still be necessary.
Coinbase said Monday that it has disabled new user sign-up on its exchange product in India, but remains committed to the country, where its operations have been in limbo for over a year. The clarification comes days after Coinbase sent emails to many customers in India in which it said it would cease exchange operations after September 25.
Michael Irvin was pulled from the NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage earlier this year after a Marriott hotel employee accused him of misconduct.
Snap up a Dyson vac for $200 off, a 58-inch smart TV for a mere $298 and a cart full of other discounted treasures this weekend.
A key iPhone event and the final inflation data before the Fed's next meeting greet investors in the week ahead.
The couple, who co-starred with Danny Masterson on "That 70's Show," have spoken highly of their friend.
For those unfamiliar, WiR is TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the major events in tech over the past few days. In this week's edition of WiR, we cover a hacking device that can spam nearby iPhones with Bluetooth pop-ups, Y Combinator Demo Day favorites (and controversies), Bumble changing its policy to crack down on bots, doxing and spam, and Lenovo's new gaming glasses and PC handheld. Y Combinator controversy: Storied venture firm Y Combinator has removed an Indian startup from its batch after discovering "irregularities" at the company.
Investors are trying to game out the effects of a possible government shutdown in three weeks. Past lapses in funding haven't changed the trajectory of the markets in either direction.
You'll wear this flowy Blencot tank through the end of summer — and then some!
Here's who supported the "That '70s Show" actor amid his rape conviction.
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and other "That '70s Show" stars wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson before he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting two women.
If you're looking for a new Android phone, check out our guide to the best handsets on the market from budget to flagship and everything in between.
Amazon has announced "Prime Big Deal Days," a sales event set to take place in October 2023, following the earlier Prime Day held in July.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
The best orthopedic shoes to help with heel, foot, knee and back pain, according to experts.
The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the mishap investigation into SpaceX’s first orbital test flight in April, but regulators won’t green light a second launch until the company completes more than 60 “corrective actions.” While the FAA did not disclose the details of the 63 actions SpaceX must take before launching Starship again, the agency did provide a list of just some of what’s expected, including vehicle hardware redesigns, redesigns to the launch pad and additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems. Once SpaceX has implemented all of the corrective actions -- and only at this point -- it can apply for and receive a modified license from the FAA to launch Starship again.