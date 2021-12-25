Weather conditions, COVID-19 infections cause mass flight cancellations

Nearly 1,000 flights have been cancelled nationwide as winter weather conditions and a spike in COVID-19 infections hinder holiday travel. Lilia Luciano has more.

