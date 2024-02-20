Weather conditions spark danger in Northern California
Heavy downpours of rain and snow in Northern California sparked danger on roadways.
Heavy downpours of rain and snow in Northern California sparked danger on roadways.
Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up draft series with tiered rankings for first and third basemen in 2024.
We hold these truths to be self-evident: Everyone deserves an amazing deal on a computer, including $600 off one gaming machine.
MariaDB is the subject of another potential takeover bid, as the company behind the eponymous open source relational database management system (RDBMS) confirmed it had received a provisional offer from California-based K1 Investment Management. K1 quietly revealed on Friday that it had tabled what is known as an "unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal" for MariaDB, which -- as its name suggests -- is a non-binding exploratory offer that may change depending on how negotiations progress in the coming weeks. This proposal includes buying all MariaDB stock in MariaDB at a price of $0.55 per share, which would amount roughly to $37 million based on the company's February 5 closing valuation, though it has yet to determine what form this offer will take.
The two-day event aims to spark partnerships by enabling "in a short window, many views, ideas and investments to be shared between nC2 connections (every permutation and combination)," described Karthik Reddy, co-founder of Blume Ventures. The event builds on the success of last year's inaugural Lift Off, which helped spur deals and networking, including paving the way for Singapore sovereign fund GIC's investment in business-to-business marketplace VeGrow later in the year. The upbeat atmosphere this year reflected India's rebound in startup funding over the past three to four months.
Sunday's forecast is miserable.
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
Skiing or snowboarding this season? Don't leave home without a pair of Wildhorn Rocas.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria.
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the Northeast snowstorm and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Natural gas is often considered to be the least harmful fossil fuel for the climate, but it’s still a major source of greenhouse emissions.
Here are our favorite Presidents' Day gifts available right now at REI’s end-of-winter sale.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
Jennifer Lopez talks Ben Affleck and how decade-spanning love story inspired new film.
House Republicans impeached President Biden’s top border official on Tuesday for allegedly violating U.S. immigration laws.
This 'highly recommended' gizmo lets you watch flicks under the stars (though you'll need a blanket at this time of year).
"It's a dream come true," Cavnar said in a statement.
Covering every possible Bronco, including two- and four-door, and every trim level from Big Bend and Badlands, to Everglades and Raptor.
US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler has ordered Elon Musk to comply with the SEC's subpoena and testify again in its investigation of his Twitter takeover. Musk failed to appear for a previous testimony and challenged the SEC's subpoena, calling it harassment.
Mazda has been criticized for not investing more in hybrids and EVs, but sales are currently booming.
A 2000 Honda HR-V found in a British wrecking yard.