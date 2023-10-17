Weather Cut In 1

TechCrunch

AI adoption among Mac app users is booming, according to a new report from app subscription service Setapp that found that 42% of Mac users today report using AI-based apps on a daily basis, and 63% claim to believe that AI apps are more beneficial than those without AI. The survey is part of an annual report on the state of Mac apps put out by the company, whose business involves a subscription service that provides access to more than 230 Mac apps. This year, its survey included responses from 1,241 Mac users, mostly in the U.S., so it does not necessarily provide insights into the adoption of AI-based apps on a more global basis.