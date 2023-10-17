Weather Cut In 1
Weather Cut In 1
Developer community site Stack Overflow has laid off 28% of its staff, the Prosus-owned company announced Monday. In a blog post, Stack Overflow's CEO, Prashanth Chandrasekar indicated that the company is focusing on its path to profitability. While Stack Overflow is primarily a Q&A website for consumers it also has enterprise products like "Stack Overflow for Teams," which helps organizations maintain a company-wide knowledge base.
Earlier this month, LinkedIn announced that it would roll out a raft of new AI-powered tools across the business. Today, it's making a different kind of announcement focused on the future: The company is laying off 668 employees. The cuts, announced this morning, come five months after LinkedIn announced 716 job cuts, at the same time that it would be phasing out its app in China.
Arizona's hitters could not catch up to Zack Wheeler's fastball, while Philly's sluggers counterpunched at Zac Gallen's.
Ford confirmed that it has temporarily cut a shift at its F-150 Lightning electric pickup plant in Detroit, possibly signaling demand is drying up for the highly rated EV.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 7.
What's a Manic Pixie Dream Boy? Apparently, it's a Timothée Chalamet. The post What is a ‘Manic Pixie Dream Boy’? Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship renews interest in trope. appeared first on In The Know.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. Here's all the larger job cuts so far.
Starting at $27.
LinkedIn has announced its second round of job cuts this year. It's shedding "approximately 668 roles across our engineering, product, talent and finance teams."
Delayed ejaculation is considered the least studied and least understood of male sexual dysfunctions. Here's what you need to know.
It's early innings in Q3 earnings season, but results from 32 companies in the S&P 500 indicate the earnings recession may be ending.
Fans swear by the flattering Gloria Vanderbilt faves: 'I will live in these!'
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Score it for almost 40% off!
It's a Barbie world, and we're just livin' in it!
AI adoption among Mac app users is booming, according to a new report from app subscription service Setapp that found that 42% of Mac users today report using AI-based apps on a daily basis, and 63% claim to believe that AI apps are more beneficial than those without AI. The survey is part of an annual report on the state of Mac apps put out by the company, whose business involves a subscription service that provides access to more than 230 Mac apps. This year, its survey included responses from 1,241 Mac users, mostly in the U.S., so it does not necessarily provide insights into the adoption of AI-based apps on a more global basis.
Jorge Martin examines how Week 6 left many fantasy managers wondering where all these underwhelming offensive performances came from.
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a good choice with those with more modest interior space needs
More than 33,000 five-star fans love cutting up pie with this thing — save 50%.
The Rangers are 6-0 this postseason after beating the Astros on Sunday in Houston.
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.