Weather Decision For Howard County Public School System Issued

HOWARD COUNTY, MD — Due to forecasted inclement weather, all Howard County public elementary and middle schools, including the Digital Education Center, will start two hours late Thursday. All morning sessions of half-day pre-kindergarten and RECC are canceled. Due to the scheduled early dismissal for high school, all high schools will be closed for students. High school after-school activities also are canceled.

All morning child care programs sponsored by the Columbia Association and the Howard County Department of Recreation & Parks in Howard County public schools will be delayed two hours. After-school activities at elementary and middle schools will be held as scheduled.



COVID–19 testing scheduled at an HCPSS facility from 7–9 a.m. will not be conducted but remaining test times will continue as planned. The vaccine clinic at Centennial High School will be held as scheduled. Digital Education Center ACCESS testing for multilingual learners will proceed as scheduled at the Homewood Center from 12:30 to 3 p.m. DEC students can pick up pre-ordered meals as scheduled.

Snow has been forecast for Thursday morning across Howard County.

This article originally appeared on the Ellicott City Patch