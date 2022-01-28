Weather Decision Made By HCPSS: Jan. 28

HOWARD COUNTY, MD — Howard County Public School System officials have canceled all afternoon and evening activities for Friday due to the forecasted snowstorm. All community-sponsored programs in HCPSS buildings are canceled, too.

Students scheduled for after-school activities will be sent home unless a parent or guardian notifies the school. All childcare programs, sponsored by the Columbia Association and the department of recreation and parks in Howard County public schools, will remain open, however.

COVID-19 testing will continue to operate as scheduled.

