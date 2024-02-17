Weather nixes NASCAR Cup Series’ Daytona 500 practice, pauses Xfinity qualifying

While Saturday’s Xfinity Series race technically remains scheduled for 5 p.m., with this morning’s qualifying session “on hold,” the chances of the Daytona 500 being run Sunday afternoon are starting to become more unlikely.

The National Weather Service’s hourly forecast calls for more than an 80% chance of rain until around 7 p.m. Saturday, when the chance of precipitation drops to 46%. Saturday morning’s Cup practice, originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m., was canceled.

Anticipating the rain this weekend, NASCAR held its ARCA Menards Series race following the Truck Series opener late Friday night. That race didn’t end until around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The track needs at least 90 minutes to dry, and any amount of rain will stop racing. A brief drizzle during Friday’s Truck race elicited a red flag. The cars’ tires don’t have tread, so NASCAR is expected to put any race under caution for any amount of rain.

If the races in any of the series are interrupted during the action, NASCAR can opt to consider the race official if it has reached its halfway point, or the end of Stage 2.

Track workers attempt to clear some of the water off of the infield grassin 2022 during another rain delay at Daytona. David Graham/AP

Saturday’s weather and schedule

It’s supposed to rain all day in Daytona Beach. NASCAR Cup Series practice, initially scheduled for 10:30 a.m., was canceled. The subsequent Xfinity Series qualifying session is now on hold pending weather developments, according to NASCAR.

NASCAR XFINITY QUALIFYING

When: On hold, originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

NASCAR XFINITY RACE AT DAYTONA, UNITED RENTALS 300

When: 5 p.m. (weather permitting). If the weather doesn’t permit the race Saturday, it likely would be postponed until Monday.

How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR

Sunday’s weather and schedule

So they’re saying there’s a chance to run the Daytona 500 Sunday, but it’s not looking great.

Showers are likely, but the chances vary throughout the day. Green flag is scheduled for 3:11 p.m., when cloudy skies are expected and less than a 50% chance of precipitation, according to Accuweather.

There will definitely be periods of rain, some heavy, but the breezy afternoon may at least limit some of the rainfall.

It is possible that both the Xfinity and Daytona 500 races could be run Monday in a rare racing doubleheader. In that case, it’s likely the Xfinity would be run first.

THE DAYTONA 500

When: 2:30 p.m., weather permitting

How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR