Weather-Driven Crop Rally Takes Breather With Eye on Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Crops took a breather after weather-driven gains as traders evaluate forecasts for US and European growing areas and assess the outlook for grain-laden ships leaving Ukraine’s Black Sea ports after the export deal.

Wheat, corn and soybeans slipped after climbing over 5% in the past few days. With heat and dryness wilting European corn fields during the key flowering period, the European Union’s crop-monitoring unit has cut its yield estimate by 8%. US crop ratings also fell short of analyst expectations in the latest week.

Forecasters are wrangling over “weather models that are projecting more heat and less rain in the US Midwest from late this week,” Tobin Gorey, agricultural strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said. Earlier, they were leery of the projections, but now they seem to think they are more plausible, he said.

A series of visits to farms across North Dakota this week will give an idea of how much wheat the US can deliver. Planting in the northern Plains was slowed this year by downpours and flooding. Early signs from the tour are mostly positive. A preliminary estimate for yields in North Dakota, the top spring wheat-growing state, is up almost 20 bushels from the same time a year ago.

In Ukraine, now the export deal has been signed, all eyes are on clearing a major obstacle: as many as 100 vessels carrying grain and agricultural products were trapped in Ukrainian ports when Russia’s invasion began, and seeing them sail would mark a key step in revitalizing seaborne trade. Still, freight for new sales is hard to nail down, with risks to insurers and shippers.

