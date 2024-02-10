Weather Flash: Essential items to have in your car in case of weather emergency
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The winter season is here and you never know when the next big winter storm will hit the area.
It is always good to have a supply kit in the car.
Weather Flash: How does a hurricane form?
On this week Weather Flash Brittany Ward breaks down some of the essential items you should have in your car in case of an emergency.
Here are some of the things you should have in your car:
Batteries
Blankets
Car battery
Cat litter
First aid kit
Flashlight
Gas/ Extra tire
Phone charger
Rope
Sandbag
Snacks
Water
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.