Weather Flash: Essential items to have in your car in case of weather emergency

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The winter season is here and you never know when the next big winter storm will hit the area.

It is always good to have a supply kit in the car.

On this week Weather Flash Brittany Ward breaks down some of the essential items you should have in your car in case of an emergency.

Here are some of the things you should have in your car:

Batteries

Blankets

Car battery

Cat litter

First aid kit

Flashlight

Gas/ Extra tire

Phone charger

Rope

Sandbag

Snacks

Water

