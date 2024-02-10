Weather Flash: Essential items to have in your car in case of weather emergency

Brittany Ward

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The winter season is here and you never know when the next big winter storm will hit the area.

It is always good to have a supply kit in the car.

On this week Weather Flash Brittany Ward breaks down some of the essential items you should have in your car in case of an emergency.

Here are some of the things you should have in your car:

  • Batteries

  • Blankets

  • Car battery

  • Cat litter

  • First aid kit

  • Flashlight

  • Gas/ Extra tire

  • Phone charger

  • Rope

  • Sandbag

  • Snacks

  • Water

