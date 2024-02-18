WEATHER FLASH: How to safely drive through wintry precipitation

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The winter season brings all different types of precipitation to the DMV.

Weather Flash: Essential items to have in your car in case of weather emergency

But when that big storm rolls around, and you have to step to head to work, what are some tips to keep you safe?

Our Brittany Ward breaks it down for you in this week’s episode of Weather Flash.

When driving in the snow, it’s important for you to:

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

Reduce speed

Avoid locking up brakes

Don’t power up hills

Don’t stop when going up a hill

When driving in icy conditions make sure you to:

Reduce your speed

Avoid driving if at all possible

Avoid sudden stops

If sliding, turn wheels in the same direction

Avoid hills or steep inclines

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.