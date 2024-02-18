WEATHER FLASH: How to safely drive through wintry precipitation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The winter season brings all different types of precipitation to the DMV.
But when that big storm rolls around, and you have to step to head to work, what are some tips to keep you safe?
Our Brittany Ward breaks it down for you in this week’s episode of Weather Flash.
When driving in the snow, it’s important for you to:
Accelerate and decelerate slowly
Reduce speed
Avoid locking up brakes
Don’t power up hills
Don’t stop when going up a hill
When driving in icy conditions make sure you to:
Reduce your speed
Avoid driving if at all possible
Avoid sudden stops
If sliding, turn wheels in the same direction
Avoid hills or steep inclines
