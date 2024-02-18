WEATHER FLASH: How to safely drive through wintry precipitation

Brittany Ward
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The winter season brings all different types of precipitation to the DMV.

But when that big storm rolls around, and you have to step to head to work, what are some tips to keep you safe?

Our Brittany Ward breaks it down for you in this week’s episode of Weather Flash.

When driving in the snow, it’s important for you to:

  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly

  • Reduce speed

  • Avoid locking up brakes

  • Don’t power up hills

  • Don’t stop when going up a hill

When driving in icy conditions make sure you to:

  • Reduce your speed

  • Avoid driving if at all possible

  • Avoid sudden stops

  • If sliding, turn wheels in the same direction

  • Avoid hills or steep inclines

