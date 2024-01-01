Weather forecast: Dry New Years Day, rain returns Tuesday
KOIN 6 Weather
On the first day of a brand-new year, get a head start on resolutions with this $30 discount on everyone's favorite Fitbit.
The 49ers stole the No. 1 seed in the NFC away from the Eagles on Sunday.
Scrub Daddy, pimple patches and an awesome upholstery cleaner: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
The Seminoles' undefeated season is over.
'Tis the season for a good fright! Here are six scary movies to stream if you're over all the Christmas classics.
It's time for the Orange Bowl game. Here's how to watch Florida and Georgia face off tonight.
The Browns didn't allow Deshaun Watson's injury to ruin their season.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
Everyone knows that this post-Christmas bonanza is the time to snag staples at up to 50%.
At the time of his injury, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in rushing yards and receptions
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
With the "merger," a dominant (and heated) Ryder Cup win and more LIV Golf deflections, golf had a busy year in 2023.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Also on deck: a portable 4K mini projector for less than $100, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
With this price slash, you'll score six blades for just $30 — that's $5 a pop.
More than 49,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'super baby soft.'