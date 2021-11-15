Weather Forecast: Nov. 15
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has the latest forecast across Central Florida.
The impending system could bring Edmonton its largest snowfall in several years.
High winds and heavy rain could bring power outages to Salem and the Willamette Valley.
A fourth tornado is confirmed to have touched down on Long Island over the weekend, the National Weather Service said Monday.
Extreme weather in Aswan, near the River Nile, forced venomous scorpions and snakes out of the ground and into people's homes, reports say.
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast.
In the wake of an Alberta clipper that brought snow to the Great Lakes on Sunday morning and to the interior Northeast on Sunday afternoon and evening, AccuWeather meteorologists say that will not be the end of the snow. While most of the lake-effect snow is still to come, some locations had a preview on Saturday. For example, a band of heavy lake-effect snow set up over Buffalo, New York, on Saturday morning. This dropped 1.7 inches of snow and was the city's first accumulating snow of the seas
The Los Angeles Weather Service did offer some relief, tweeting Sunday this was the "last really hot day across [Southwest] California" during this recent Santa Ana wind event.
As much as the first snow of the year is unwelcomed it does mean for some nice photographs on Notre Dame's campus.
Some smaller roads are still closed, but main roads like Highway 18 and Highway 101 opened back up Saturday.
Residents in the Northeast can expect a topsy-turvy stretch in terms of temperatures this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. The back-and-forth nature of the weather this week will have some alternating between warm and cold weather attire on back-to-back days. A substantial warmup will unfold during the middle of the week only days after the coldest air of the season rushed into the region. But that warmth will be short-lived as a cold front is expected to pull temperatures down dramatically on
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Huge rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia on Monday, triggering landslides, shutting roads, prompting the evacuation of an entire town and forcing an oil pipeline to close. Authorities in Merritt, some 124 miles (200 kilometers) north east of Vancouver, ordered all 8,000 citizens to leave after rising waters cut off bridges and forced the waste water treatment plant to close. The storms forced the closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which takes crude from Alberta to the Pacific Coast.
A potent "pineapple express" is charging through B.C. Sunday, expected to unload substantial rainfall amounts to the South Coast after bringing heavy snowfall to the mountain passes.
Temperatures crashed to wintry levels across the northeastern quadrant of the nation, and as colder air poured over the unusually warm waters of the Great Lakes, lake-effect snow piled up downwind of the lakes and across interior parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions are predicted to resemble a roller-coaster ride across the region this week, and yet another cold wave could unleash the next round of lake-effect snowfall and the potential for slippery travel Thurs
A large wayward bear, spotted early Sunday wandering around a Petaluma neighborhood, triggering a shelter in place advisory, has been cornered in a tree
The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down briefly on Long Island Saturday after conducting storm damage surveys in Nassau and Suffolk County Sunday.
The advisory is in effect until 3 p.m., with gusts expected to get up to 45 mph possible according to the National Weather Service.
