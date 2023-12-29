Weather forecast to ring in the New Year: what's in store for the Shore?

New Year's celebrations will be accompanied by mild weather at the Jersey Shore, ringing in 2024 with mostly sunny skies and some temperatures a little above average, according to the National Weather Service.

Paul Fitzsimmons, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Mt. Holly, said Friday will kick off the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid-50s, then cool off a bit Saturday through Monday with highs in the mid-40s and lows getting down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

The temperature Friday is not exceptionally warm, but it is warmer than average, he said. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the temperatures will be pretty close to average for this time of year

This holiday weekend, there won't be any major weather events coming through, Fitzsimmons said. There's a chance a weak system could bring a few rain showers Monday afternoon, but that's it.

"For the most part, the weather should be dry," he said. "It really looks pretty uneventful."

Saturday and Sunday will start out sunny, with intermittent clouds later on, according to Fitzsimmons. Monday will be cloudier throughout the day.

Fitzsimmons said the nature of the weather in the mid-Atlantic and northeast is that it can be quite variable, and that it's not unusual to get systems that come in with rain or snow, followed by several days of relatively quieter weather, like the shore will see over the weekend.

"It's definitely not uncommon to go several days and not really get a system," he said.

The first week of the new year will remain fairly clear and sunny until Thursday, when scattered rain showers are predicted, according to the National Weather Service.

