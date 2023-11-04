Weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 4
The latest forecast and air quality conditions for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.
The latest forecast and air quality conditions for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.
The "Friends" and "The Whole Nine Yards" star died at age 54 on Oct. 28.
The reality star and her rocker husband married in 2022, and have long planned to expand their blended family.
Snag a popular portable charger for $16, JBL headphones for 50% off, and Instant Pot air fryer at a $100 discount and more great deals.
Byron takes his Blackwing out for some casual track time and sings the praises of Cadillac's Performance Traction Management. No, it's not just ESC.
Lucid is selling several of its electric vehicle models at a discount until November 30.
Get some holiday shopping done early — we found AirPods for $99, a Keurig for 50% off, plus sales on Lego and Star Wars, to name a few.
With your biggest holiday meals coming up, here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place, at a deep discount.
Roughly 53,000 US home purchase agreements fell through in September, according to Redfin, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month.
We visit Daikoku Parking Area, a rest stop that's a favorite for Tokyo-area car enthusiasts. It's well-worth a visit for car fans.
Save over 30%: 'Standing on these squishy rugs makes doing dishes less tiring,' said a shopper.
Breaker bars are a type of wrech that can loosen and break down nuts and bolts. They work best when used with socket wrench-style sockets.
The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder had a pending club option for 2024. Now Max Muncy will be signed through at least 2025.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
Is the 60-second rule worth adopting? Sarah Akram, the founder of Sarah Akram Skincare, shares her thoughts. The post Expert weighs in on whether or not you should wash your face for at least 60 seconds appeared first on In The Know.
"Before Julia Roberts, before Sandra Bullock... Meg Ryan was the person who set the standard," says one film historian of the actress's unrivaled role in the rom-com boom of the 1990s.
Embiid doesn't agree that Harden was on a 'leash' in Philadelphia.
Save on clothing, beauty products and home decor.
"I'm not a system player, I am a system."
Thinning brows? Reviewers say the easy-to-blend E.l.f. Instant Lift tool is the solution.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.