Weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 28
The latest forecast and air quality conditions for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.
The actor released a memoir in 2022 titled "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," which chronicled his substance use issues.
The "Cactus Flower" actress opened up about an incident in which she encountered a group of aliens.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
Ngannou came up a winner on all sides.
Coaches getting mad about anyone who makes light of their program is the new trend, apparently.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.
Harry Kane scored a David Beckham-esque goal in a dominant win against Darmstadt.
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Jude Bellingham has taken Spain by storm, and punctuated his first Clásico with a world-class goal and a late winner that earned Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Barcelona.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian gets behind the wheel for a first drive.
Threads will make an API available to developers...eventually.
A snow brush with an ice scraper built in is essential for the winter. They can remove snow ice from your vehicle so you can see before you drive off.
A handful of iRobot's 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop Roomba Combo devices are down to all-time lows at Wellbots.
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
A fitness influencer on TikTok is giving honest reviews of popular workout classes. The post Mojo Moves: The TikTok series that evaluates the priciest trendy gym classes based on value and inclusivity appeared first on In The Know.
Spears says at the start of "The Woman in Me" that she didn't read the book because of its "heart-wrenching and emotional" content.