Weather Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 19
The latest forecast and air quality conditions for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.
The latest forecast and air quality conditions for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Berkshire Hathaway’s latest 13F filing is a "cautious" signal for retail investors.
Employer-sponsored health insurance is still a costly privilege in the US, according to new data.
Nintendo's Black Friday deals for 2023 are now available, including a new Switch OLED bundle and discounts on popular Switch games.
Score a 50-inch Vizio 4K smart TV for under $250, Lego building sets for over 50% off and much, much more.
Ooni is holding a Black Friday sale, offering all-time-low deals on outdoor pizza makers. The company’s Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven is 30 percent off, dropping it to $244 from its standard $349.
Foster should have been stopped for an 8-yard gain.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Microsoft is running a deal on the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle for just $240, or $60 off. There are also huge savings on controllers in numerous colors from Amazon, alongside discounts on Xbox Series X bundles with Diablo IV or Forza Horizon 5.
Safely sip from any body of water with this genius tool that makes a great stocking stuffer.
The Clippers lost their first five games with James Harden.
SpaceX flew Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, for the second time today – and even though both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage had to be blown up in mid-air, it was still a huge success for the company best known for taking a rapidly iterative approach to hardware development. The rocket lifted off at 7:03 AM CST from SpaceX's massive Starship development and launch facilities near Boca Chica, Texas. At liftoff, all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster were lit and none went out during the mission, which is a huge improvement from the first launch, which lost around six engines between lift-off and flight.
Alan Wake II is fantastic. Remedy calls the game its "first foray into the survival horror genre'— which makes its reliance on guns perplexing.
The 2-9 Grizzlies take another hit.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show is a wrap — for press, anyway. The highlights include the SUV that'll make or break Lucid, Amazon's auto fixation, a pickup that calls Tesla's Cybertruck to mind and a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero that two gearheads somehow launched into orbit (not really). The LA Auto Show floor was subdued this year, thanks at least in part to the absence of Stellantis, which owns Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler and a host of other brands.
Last year's model is this year's bargain. Grab the popular tablet at an incredible price.
Apple only released its M3 MacBook Pros a couple of weeks ago, but they're already on sale for Black Friday.