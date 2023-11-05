Weather forecast: We wrap up the weekend with a wet, breezy afternoon & evening
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
An AI chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI will be released to X Premium+ subscribers once it's out of beta, the CEO tweeted. He also shared screenshots of conversations with the AI, and said it is designed to have humorous responses and has access to real-time information from X.
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.
Here's how to watch this weekend's Fight Night, UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis.
What happens in Vegas will be streaming on Peacock this weekend during BravoCon 2023.
Some of our fave savings: highly rated headphones for nearly 80% off, a Shark vac reduced by over $100, and so, so much more.
Get all your outerwear shopping out of the way while you can save big!
Apple's Q4 earnings didn't blow Wall Street away, but it points to positive news ahead.
Save on clothing, beauty products and home decor.
I can't wait to style it with boots!
Blizzard revealed the next Overwatch 2 hero, Mauga, at BlizzCon. The new tanks is playable this weekend before his official arrival in December.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, space heaters, surge protectors and more.
Elon Musk’s xAI company is set to launch, sort of, with a roll out to select users beginning tomorrow, November 4. Musk says this will be the “best” AI and could solve the mysteries of the universe.
Fans say this baby can stand up to rain and water without breaking a sweat. Snow, too!
The mysterious "Project Nessie," hinted at in what little was not redacted in the FTC's lawsuit against Amazon, is indeed an algorithmic pricing scheme that raised prices where it could do so safely, generating some $1.4 billion for the company during its years of operation. No wonder Amazon wanted to keep it under wraps! Unfortunately, when the lawsuit was filed, it was full of redactions, and Nessie was clearly the biggest risk, with every mention and entire pages of the section dedicated to it blocked by black bars.
Paramount reported quarterly earnings after the bell on Thursday. Here's what to know.
The Western saga is coming to the end of its ride.
Memphis can’t score, can’t shoot, can’t run, can’t defend, can't rebound and can’t stop turning the ball over. Other than that, things are going great for the 0-5 Grizzlies.