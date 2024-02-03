As a weather forecaster, armadillo Bee Cave Bob in Texas isn't too hung up on accuracy

BEE CAVE — Texans don't need Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog in Pennsylvania, to predict whether or not there will be an early spring. An armadillo named Bee Cave Bob can do the trick, says Mike Burke.

Since 2010, he and his friends have been using the armored critter for their own weather-forecasting ceremonies in Bee Cave on Feb. 2, a date traditionally known as Groundhog Day, marked annually by a more formal ceremony in Punxsutawney.

"We are tired of the groundhog, and you won't see any top hats," Burke said. "We figured a prehistoric animal that been around this long knows a hell of a lot more about what's going on than a rodent that lives in the ground and comes out once a year."

Jeff Hardwick holds up Bee Cave Bob after he exited his hole at Armadillo Day on Friday in Bee Cave, Texas. Bob is an 8-year-old armadillo that predicts the weather and political climate in place of a groundhog on Groundhog Day. By exiting the hole, Bob predicted that spring will start on March 11.

Armadillos have been estimated to have existed as long ago as 60 million years.

"Other than digging up flowerbeds and yards," Burke said, "they don't make anybody mad."

Burke and his friends formed a group called the Benevolent Knights of the Racoon to hold "Armadillo Day" on Feb. 2 and celebrate other events, including the Fourth of July. "Our motto is we are a bunch of shiftless individuals with low morals and no visible means of support," Burke said with a laugh.

This year as usual, Bee Cave Bob, a nine-banded armadillo, shuffled out of a burrow and stood on a piece of pavement painted with a yellow stripe to look like a highway. More than 50 people watched him under an overcast afternoon sky with light raindrops falling.

Bee Cave Bob exits his hole at Armadillo Day on Friday in Bee Cave, Texas.

He didn't see his own shadow, said Jeff Hardwick, a member of the knights to the crowd. "It's going to be an early spring," said Hardwick. "The spring will start March 11."

Hardwick said that if he was wrong and someone's garden froze over, he would replant it as long as it was not larger than 20 feet by 20 feet.

Bee Cave Bob also can sense the political climate depending on which side of the highway line he walks to, according to T. Boothe, a real estate agent who owns the property where the ceremony is held.

"If he goes to the right there will be more traditional conservative politics in Texas," said Boothe, who is also an antique collector who provides props for western movies and shows. "If he goes to the left Texas will be proclaimed to be more liberal."

Before the ceremony on Friday, Boothe said the armadillo never goes to the left.

This year, Bee Cave Bob wandered to the right and the left of the yellow-painted line. "That means it's a tossup and he doesn't know what's going to happen next," said Burke.

Spectators watch Bee Cave Bob walk along the walls of the pen at Armadillo Day on Friday afternoon at the West Pole in Bee Cave.

The armadillo's weather forecast is also sometimes open to interpretation.

"A lot of the time we will just say it's going to be an early spring to make everybody happy," said Burke. "More often than not, everybody goes away feeling good and then we don't answer our phones for six weeks."

Boothe's property, where the ceremony is held, is called the "West Pole."

"It was decided among a select group of beer drinkers some 20-plus years ago that if there was a North Pole and a South Pole, there must be an East Pole and a West Pole," said Boothe.

He said he and his friends went to the Texas Legislature and got a resolution passed in 2007 proclaiming that the West Pole was in Bee Cave. Boothe said his property sits near the 98th meridian, a longitudinal line that famous Texas writer Walter Prescott Webb called the dividing line between the east and west in the United States.

A sign over the gate to his land, owned by his family since 1849, says "Where the West Begins and the East peters out. "

Ralph Fisher holds up Bobby, the 3-month-old armadillo that will someday replace Bee Cave Bob.

There is a reason that Bee Cave Bob stands on pavement to figure out if spring is coming soon. Texans are used to only seeing squished armadillos on roads, said Burke.

"Most of the time anytime anyone sees an armadillo, it's usually on its back, dead on a highway because it got run over," he said.

Bee Cave Bob has his own injuries but it's uncertain where they came from, said his owner, Ralph Fisher. He said when a neighbor gave him the armadillo when it was young, he was missing part of his tail. Fisher, who said he was an animal trainer for the rock band ZZ Top in the 1970s, keeps other armadillos for races at corporate events.

"Bee Cave Bob had a lot of scars on him and I had to give him antibiotics and nurse him back to health," said Fisher. "I spent so much time doctoring him he got real tame."

Armadillos usually live about 12 years, said Fisher. Before the ceremony began on Friday he told the crowd he already has a replacement if the 8-year-old Bee Cave Bob starts to falter. Then he pulled a squirming baby armadillo out of a carrier and held him up to the crowd. "This is Bobby," he said.

Bee Cave Bob, meanwhile, is enjoying a good life living in an air-conditioned and heated room in Fisher's barn in La Grange.

"I would try to turn him loose," Fisher said, "but I'm afraid he'll get run over."

