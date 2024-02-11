Weather forecasters say a storm is coming to the SouthCoast. How much snow will we get?

The SouthCoast will see significant snowfall on Monday night into Tuesday, according to the latest forecasts, with 4 to 8 inches predicted.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all southeastern New England, including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton, from Monday night through Tuesday night. The watch ranges as far as Rhode Island and Connecticut and northern Massachusetts.

Locally, besides about a half-foot of snow, the storm could also bring wind gusts as high as 50 mph, according to the NWS.

“Travel could be very difficult," the NWS stated. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

The National Weather Service has placed most of Southern New England under a Winter Storm Watch from late Monday to late Tuesday, Feb. 12 to 13. About 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected on the SouthCoast.

When is the snowstorm predicted to start?

The snow is expected to begin falling sometime late Monday night.

How long will the snowfall last?

So far, the snowfall is expected to wind down by Thursday night, but it depends on how fast the storm moves through the area.

Will the snowstorm affect travel and schools? Has anything been canceled?

Nothing has been canceled yet, but according to the predictions, the snow should make roads and highways very slippery on Tuesday morning; watch for cancellation notices starting Monday.

The size of the storm means it could affect air travel at T.F. Green and Logan International airports in Providence and Boston.

Are there parking bans in place?

Fall River has instituted a parking ban beginning Monday at 6 p.m. until further notice. In general, this means no parking on the hydrant side of a street; parking is allowed on both sides of a street divided by a median, but not against the median itself.

For residents who need a place to park, the city will have space in multiple lots: Flint Municipal Parking Lot on Cash Street; Fall River Municipal Parking Lot, corner of Columbia Street and Hunter Street; Talbot Middle School on Melrose Street; parking lot on Hood Street.

A parking ban will take affect in Fall River starting Monday afternoon until further notice.

What’s the difference between a winter storm watch and a warning?

A “watch” covers a broad region and is an advisory to start preparing for a storm in the coming days. A “warning” covers a smaller area and is a notice that storm activity is happening very soon.

How should I prepare for a snowstorm?

Make sure you have enough food, water and medication to last at least a few days, in case driving is difficult afterward.

Keep your cars full of gas to keep the fuel line from freezing.

Have enough rock salt or ice melter and some sand or non-clumping cat litter on hand to provide traction on your sidewalk or driveway.

Have an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, and extra blankets in case your house loses electricity.

When it comes time to shovel, go slowly and take frequent breaks. If you’re using a snowblower, always keep your hands and feet clear of the blades.

Make sure fire hydrants and furnace and clothes dryer vents are clear of snow.

