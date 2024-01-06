Weather update: Friday night
Ready for more snow? Quiet tonight and early Saturday. Snow showers, heavy at times, will slide in from the south Saturday early afternoon.
Ready for more snow? Quiet tonight and early Saturday. Snow showers, heavy at times, will slide in from the south Saturday early afternoon.
Over 28,000 Amazon shoppers agree — these snow boots are a winter must-have.
The stories you need to start your day: A major snowstorm in the Northeast, a Golden Globes preview and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.
Treat yourself while sticking to your New Year's budget resolutions!
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Rodents don't like the cinna-mint scent of this No. 1 bestseller, but you will.
Two stray dogs that have been attacking cars at a Houston car lot have been captured and could be adopted. And they have an excuse: cats.
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable. Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for.
The Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy, are back after a bumpy few years. The awards show has found a new owner, new network, producers and a more diverse group of voters.
Brantley was a five-time All-Star and part of the Astros' 2022 World Series-winning team.
The “Mini Takes the States” rally of hundreds of Mini owners in mid-July will embark from Albuquerque, N.M., and finish eight days later in Seattle.
The fit is 'quite shocking and magical,' reported a fan.
Uber has quietly been testing a flexible pricing service in more than a dozen cities in India, a move that could help it expand its consumer base in the South Asian nation and put pressure on rival ride-hailing platforms, including Ola and inDrive. The flexible pricing service, called Uber Flex, was started in India in October last year and has since expanded to more than 12 cities, including Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among others, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Uber confirmed that the flexible pricing service has expanded.
There's also amazing deals on Le Creuset, Tory Burch, Birkenstock and Kate Spade. Use this extra time wisely before everything sells out!
A parole board decided Pistorius would be allowed to be freed after completing more than half of his sentence.
This week's best tech deals include the Apple AirPods Pro for $189, the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $70 and the 10th-gen iPad for $349.
As a plus-size woman, I expected to get messages from trolls telling me I was unhealthy or would never find a partner. What I got was attention from men who didn't want to date me publicly.
We're gearing up for CES 2024 in Las Vegas!
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
Alan Bowman played at both Texas Tech and Michigan before landing at Oklahoma State.