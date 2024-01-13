What the weather holds for your MLK weekend outdoor plans and a look into the week ahead

The morning after Miami and West Palm Beach set a high temperature record for the day and Fort Lauderdale tied its highest high, South Florida settles into a more conventional mild mid-January. There’s a chance for showers over the weekend leading into Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Look for showers and an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday (30%) and Sunday (40%) in Miami with a high of 81 Saturday and a low of 66 overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. Sunday’s temperatures exhibit a narrower range — 74 down to 71 — given the expected cloud coverage.

Monday’s mostly cloudy MLK holiday has a forecast high of 78 and a low at night of 73.

The weather should cooperate for the traditional Liberty City Martin Luther King Jr. parade and festivities that are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Monday with a 10-mile route running from Northwest 54th Street and Seventh Avenue to 32nd Avenue.

The Fort Lauderdale forecast has a slightly higher chance of showers and storms at 40% Saturday, 50% Sunday and 20% on Monday.

The Florida Keys runs a straight week of cloudy skies from Saturday through Friday. Tuesday night would be the best chance for rain (a 40% chance.)

A cold front moving into South Florida on Tuesday and its resulting patch of cooler, drier air will keep Wednesday’s high under 70 and lows in the upper 50s into Thursday, according to CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

In the Keys, temperatures run from the high-70s and low-80s to overnight cooldowns in the mid-70s. But expect a cooler Tuesday night and a Wednesday high of just above 70.

Marine conditions

Breezy southeast winds with gusts over 20 mph may stir Atlantic waters into the early week and the rip current risk will become elevated, according to the weather service.

Traveling weather

Heading out of town for the holiday weekend? Here are some forecasts:

▪ Orlando: Mid-60s highs, lows at 50 Saturday and Sunday. Cloudy, slight rain chance. Martin Luther King Day on Monday into Tuesday could be wet with rain chances running 60% to 70%.

▪ Tampa: Mostly cloudy through the weekend with mid-60s highs, a low of 49 Saturday and rain likely on Monday and Tuesday (40% to 60%).

▪ Gainesville: A cold Saturday (58 degrees then down to 36). Rain moves in on Monday’s holiday and into Tuesday (up to 70%).

▪ Sanibel-Captiva: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers over the weekend, and temperatures around 70 down to 56. Monday looks to be mostly sunny with a high of 73 before Tuesday’s 50% showers.

Record high temperature

As for the record highs we saw on Friday, Miami hit 87, breaking a record of 84 for a Jan. 12 set in 2018. West Palm Beach’s 87 bested an 86 set way back on Jan. 12, 1901. Fort Lauderdale tied the previous high Jan. 12, 1925, record of 86.