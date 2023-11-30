Weather: Ice warning issued for much of Northern Ireland

The warning is in place until Thursday morning

An ice warning remains in place across much of Northern Ireland as temperatures fell below freezing on Thursday in some areas.

Thermometers were set to fall to about -5C in some areas away from the coast.

The Met Office warned that icy patches might cause difficult driving conditions overnight.

The weather alert is in place until 10:00 GMT on Thursday, with frosty and possibly icy nights forecast until Tuesday.

Salting of roads in most areas took place on Wednesday afternoon with additional salting overnight into Thursday morning.

(2/2) Salting of roads on the scheduled network took place Wednesday afternoon, evening with additional salting overnight into Thursday morning in most areas. Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads (06:30) — Trafficwatch NI (@TrafficwatchNI) November 30, 2023

As a result of the chilly conditions, temperatures by day are not expected to rise above the low single digits for many in the coming days.

Additionally, a weather warning for low temperatures and ice has been issued across much of the Republic of Ireland from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Irish weather service Met Éireann is warning of hazardous driving conditions between 18:00 on Thursday and 12:00 on Friday.