Weather service increases snowfall prediction for central Pa.; check cancellations

Snow is falling in south-central Pennsylvania, and 3 to 5 inches is predicted for the area, including Adams and York counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Five inches of snow could fall along the Route 30 corridor in Adams, York and Lancaster counties, said John Bowen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

The advisory for Lebanon County calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Some areas south of the state line could see higher accumulations. Counties in northern Maryland have a winter storm warning for 4 to 6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service Office in Sterling, Va.

The snowfall in south-central Pennsylvania is expected to be an all-day affair, Bowen said. The advisory says it will last until 10 p.m.

Roads are expected to be slippery, and drivers could experience hazardous conditions during the morning or evening commute, the advsory states.

The accumulation will add to the blanket of snow already on the ground from a storm earlier this week. Three to 4 inches of snow was reported on Tuesday, the weather service reported.

Government, schools and businesses close buildings for the day

Many school districts have closed or planned for a virtual instruction day on Friday.

York City, South Eastern, and Southern York are among the school districts with a virtual instruction day, according to news releases.

The County of York, including the courts, will be closed today, according to a news release.

Some businesses also have decided to reduce hours or close today. Brown's Orchards in Loganville, for example, will be closed, according to the business' Facebook post.

Flinchbaugh's Orchard & Farm Market in Hellam Township will have a half day. It will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, according to its Facebook post.

Trash collection in the City of York has been canceled for the rest of the week, according to a news release. Crews will pick up double the amount next week.

Check with schools or businesses to make sure they are open before heading out today.

Speed limits reduced on highways in south-central Pa.

The state Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit to 45 m.p.h. on highways in the region, according to a news release.

These include:

Interstates 81, 83 and 283

Routes 15, 22, 30, 222, 283 and 581

Tier 2 restrictions are in place for vehicles along the entire length of interstates 83 and 78, PennDOT says. The restriction on Interstate 80 stretches from the state line to Interstate 80.

Vehicles that not permitted on the interstates under these restrictions include: tractors without trailers, motorcycles, motorhomes, school buses, and passenger vehicles towing trailers.

For the full list of restrictions, visit www.penndot.pa.gov.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: National Weather Service predicts 3 to 5 inches of snow for Central PA