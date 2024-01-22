Weather in Indianapolis: Freezing rain is on the way. Here's when winter weather will hit today

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a winter weather advisory and hazardous weather outlook for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Freezing rain becomes the latest hazard to strike central Indiana's weather forecast with plenty of rain to follow.

Winter safety: What's the best way to get ice off your windshield? Hint: Do NOT use boiling water

Here's what you need to know:

Is it supposed to rain today?

Yes, expect precipitation on the commute home Monday as freezing rain creeps into the area, according to NWS.

Is it supposed to rain tomorrow?

According to NWS, there is 100% chance of precipitation Tuesday, Jan. 23 with the freezing rain dissipating in the morning hours.

Indianapolis weather forecast Jan. 23-24, 2024

Here is the weather forecast from the National Weather Service−Indianapolis:

Monday, Jan. 22, 2024: Temperaturs hit a high of 34 degrees as a slight chance of freezing rain arrives around 5 p.m. Monday evening. A south southwest wind will run between 9 and 14 mph, with gusts reaching 21 mph. Rain or freezing rain will hit around 1 a.m. leaving less than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation, as temperatures bottom out around 31 degrees.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024: Temperatures are expected to hit 41 degrees Tuesday, as the freezing rain mix becomes solely rain by 11 a.m. Expect a south wind of 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. With the low hitting 37 degrees, a 60% of rain continues overnight. Precipiation total should reach a thenth to a quarter of an inch overnight.

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024: Rain continues to be the theme with a high temperature near 50 degrees. An 80% chance of precipitation grows to 90% overnight with temperatures settling in at 46. Expect a south southeast wind of 8 to 10 mph.

Snow day? No way: Here's how elearning days work in Indiana

Indiana Travel Advisory map

To view what counties are under what travel advisories, you can view the map on the Department of Homeland Security's website in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory.

Indianapolis school closings, delays 1/23/24

Visit indystar.com to see the latest school closings and delays across the Indianapolis area for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Indianapolis/Bloomington weather radar

Indianapolis school closings, delays: Is school closed or delayed Tuesday? Here's the list for the Indianapolis area

Evansville weather radar

Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Indiana weather: Freezing rain arrives tonight; impacts roads, travel