Weather service investigating possible tornado sighting in Sonoma County

(BCN) — Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Northern California are investigating a possible tornado touchdown that happened Thursday morning in Sonoma County.

According to the weather service, a video of the possible tornado was taken from a resident in Petaluma looking toward the unincorporated community of Two Rock in western Sonoma County around 11:10 a.m.

A team of meteorologists from the weather service watched the footage, but will be heading up to the area to survey any damage before an official report of a tornado can be confirmed, they said.

Tornados are rare in Sonoma County but not unheard of. A twister was last seen in Santa Rosa in 2011, when a funnel cloud made contact with land and sent debris flying, toppled cable and telephone lines and damaged a few buildings.

