Weather service issues dense fog advisory in Northeast Ohio until noon Thursday

Earlier this year, a man jos on the Ohio and Erie Towpath Train in Peninsula. Dense fog could blanket parts of Greater Akron and Northeast Ohio over the next 20 hours, the National Weather Service in Cleveland said.

Time to turn on your fog lights if you're driving Wednesday or early Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland on Wednesday issued a dense fog advisory for all of Northeast Ohio through noon ond Thursday.

"Patchy dense fog will roam across (our area) this afternoon behind a cold front," the weather service said in its advisory.

Fog is expected to be more widespread and thicker during the evening, the weather service said, and is not expected until Wednesday morning.

Driving, the weather service said, could be hazardous because you'll only be able to see 1/4-mile or less.

Showers are also expected, with temperatures hovering between 50 and 43 degrees overnight.

Clouds and a lightening bolt are part of The National Weather Service logo.

Tips for driving in foggy conditions

To stay safe driving in fog, the National Weather Service suggests:

Slowing down and allowing extra time to reach your destination

Making your vehicle is visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them.

Don't use high-beam lights because they cause glare in fog, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Northeast Ohio under dense fog advisory. How to safely drive in fog