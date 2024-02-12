What will the weather be for Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade? Here’s the forecast

If you’re planning on celebrating the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl wins at the parade in Kansas City this week, here’s the forecast:

When and where is the Kansas City Super Bowl parade?

On Wednesday, Chiefs players will ride through downtown Kansas City starting at 11 a.m. The route runs along Grand Blvd from Sixth Street to a rally at Union Station.

Many Kansas City-area schools have already canceled classes for the Feb. 14 parade, which coincides with Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday.

What’s the forecast for the Super Bowl parade?

Chiefs fans can expect balmy weather for the Super Bowl parade, with a high of 62 degrees. The sun could peek out in the afternoon.

“It will be a good day for a parade,” said Jonathan Kurtz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

While the day will start chilly — 36 degrees at 7 a.m. — temperatures will rise to 55 degrees by the start of the parade. This is about 15 to 20 degrees above the typical Valentine’s Day forecast, Kurtz said.

Kurtz suggested fans dress in layers to stay comfortable throughout the day and wear sunscreen.

“Can’t believe I’m saying that for February, but it’s the truth,” Kurtz said.

How does the weather compare to previous Super Bowl parades?

This week is the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl parade in five years, and fans have needed to bundle up in the past. Here’s the temperature of previous parades.

2023: On Feb. 15, the parade high was 41 degrees.

2020: On Feb. 5, temperatures didn’t rise above freezing all day for the parade, with a high of 29 degrees.

