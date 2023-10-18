UK weather latest: 'Rare' red warning for rain issued by Met Office

The tree fell down and crushed a car in Chichester Road, West London

A rare red warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Scotland on Thursday, meaning “very dangerous” weather is expected that is likely to pose a “risk to life”.

The agency warns of “exceptional rainfall” of up to 250mm in places as Storm Babet continues to rage across the UK.

The Met Office said that in the areas of Montrose, Forfar, Brechin and Inverbervie in eastern Scotand there would be “exceptionally heavy and persistent rain” from Thursday evening.

A red warning means that those in the area should “take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather”, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies likely.

The warning will come into effect from 6pm on Thursday until 12:00pm on Friday.

10:57 AM BST

A closer look at how Storm Babet will affect the UK

Storm Babet is a complex area of low pressure which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, which was named by the Met Office on Monday morning.

The agency has warned of severe weather conditions across the UK and Ireland, with flooding already affecting Cork and red weather warnings issued in Scotland for Thursday and Friday.

Here is a closer look at how Storm Babet will affect the UK:

10:51 AM BST

Met Office issues 'rare' red weather warning for rain in Scotland

⚠️⚠️🔴 Rare Red weather warning issued 🔴⚠️⚠️



Exceptionally heavy and persistent rain across eastern Scotland



Thursday 1800 – Friday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ybig9DaQ6R — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

10:20 AM BST

CrossCountry cancels rail services this morning due to 'severe weather conditions'

CrossCountry has cancelled its service between Exeter St Davids and Paignton and Plymouth until 12:30pm as a result of the storm.

Services were cancelled from 5:30pm on Tuesday afternoon and will not resume until after midday today.

CrossCountry said on its website: “The Network Rail Weather Service predicts severe weather conditions over the next few days due to Storm Babet, this will affect CrossCountry services between Exeter St Davids and Paignton/Plymouth.

“Severe weather conditions are expected from Tuesday 17 at 17.30 until 12.30 Wednesday 18 October.”

10:08 AM BST

Watch: Drivers facing flood waters in central Cork

08:27 AM BST

Driver trapped in car after tree falls ahead of Storm Babet arrival

The tree fell down and crushed a car in Chichester Road, West London

A driver has escaped serious injury after a tree crashed down and crushed their car on a London street.

Firefighters were scrambled to released the trapped motorist, who managed to escape with minor injuries, from the mangled vehicle in Chichester Road, West London on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just hours before the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Storm Babet, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to various parts of the UK.

The storm, which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, is expected to cause power cuts, road closures and travel disruption this week.

Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued until Saturday for a vast swathe of the UK, while an amber alert is in place in Scotland where up to 150-200mm of rain could fall in some areas.

07:48 AM BST

Scotland placed on flood alert

Residents in Scotland have been told to prepare for potential flooding with heavy rain and high winds expected from Storm Babet on Wednesday evening.

David Morgan, from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Impacts from surface water and rivers are likely, and with catchments saturated from recent heavy rain and flooding, we’re urging people to be prepared for potential flooding. There is also concern that surface-water flooding may be exacerbated by debris blocking drainage, culverts, etc. as a result of the high winds.

“Flood Alerts and Warnings will be issued as required, and we continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7. People can check our Flood Updates for all the latest information and the three-day Scottish Flood Forecast to see what conditions are expected further ahead.

“If you live or work in an area that could be affected, consider any steps you need to take now to be prepared and stay safe, and to take extra care if you need to travel.

06:46 AM BST

Pictured: Flooding at Portugal airport as Storm Babet hits

Floodwaters came gushing through the roof of Faro Airport in Portugal yesterday as Storm Babet hit.

Heavy rain and flooding is expected across the UK over the next few days.

A woman walks with an umbrella at Faro airport - PA

Staff sweep away water from inside Faro airport - PA

05:53 AM BST

Ryanair warns of potential delays

Passengers have been warned of “potential days” to and from the UK today on the airline’s website due to Storm Babet.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers as a result of this storm which is outside of Ryanair’s control and affects all airlines operating to/from United Kingdom,” the statement read.

05:07 AM BST

Dangerous conditions along the coast

The RNLI warned dangerous conditions are likely for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland due to strong winds and heavy rain.

RNLI water safety partner Sam Hughes said: “The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if by the coast, or the fire service if inland. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself - you may end up in difficulty too.”

04:53 AM BST

Watch: Floodwaters in Ireland

Video of floodwaters in the region of West Cork, Ireland, on Tuesday. There are rain warnings in place for every county as Storm Babat wreaks havoc.

04:47 AM BST

Key forecasts and warnings

National weather agencies have issued warnings over strong winds and potential flooding due to Storm Babet.

Here are the key forecasts and warnings across the UK:

England

Parts of England can expect more than 100mm of rainfall during the week, with some isolated areas facing up to 150mm.

The Met Office said low pressure is forecast to remain in charge of the UK’s weather into the start of next week, with potential for further spells of wet and windy weather.

Ireland

Rain warnings for every county in the Republic of Ireland were in place overnight, having come into effect at various stages on Tuesday.

A Status Orange rain warning is in place along Ireland’s southern coast for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

That warning is due to the risk of flooding, dangerous road conditions and possible wave overtopping at high tide amid heavy rain and strong gusts.

The advisory is due to expire at 1pm, with the Status Yellow rain warning for the rest of the country ending between 6pm-8pm.

Northern Ireland

Storm Babet will first bring heavy rain to Northern Ireland through this afternoon and into Thursday morning.

The Met Office said people in the region can expect spray and flooding which may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures for the duration of the yellow warning for rain, which comes into effect at 2pm and expires at 10am on Thursday.

It said “there is a small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. It also warned of a a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads.

If flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services. The forecasting agency said there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Scotland

As the rain moves northwards it will stall across central and eastern parts of Scotland where the rain will become heavy and persistent from Thursday through to Saturday.

There is an Amber Severe Weather Warning for rain for this area where up to 150-200mm of rain could accumulate in some areas of higher ground.

Scotland typically receives around 168mm of rainfall in October but it will receive more than this amount in the span of a few days.

04:27 AM BST

Today's weather forecast

04:08 AM BST

Risk of flooding due to 'heavy and persistent rain'

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wardle said there is a risk of flooding across the UK as “heavy and persistent rain” falls onto already saturated ground.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too,” he said.

“Gusts around 70mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops.

“It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.”

04:02 AM BST

Good morning

Welcome to our live coverage on Storm Babet which is set to batter the UK with heavy rain, wind and flooding from today.

We will be bringing you the latest news and developments on the storm.

