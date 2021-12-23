Weather legend starts his retirement
After working 50 years in the meteorology industry, Dr. Louis Uccellini shares the achievements of his career and his hopes for the future.
After working 50 years in the meteorology industry, Dr. Louis Uccellini shares the achievements of his career and his hopes for the future.
"When they could be a character in a 2005 RomCon, that's a red flag..."View Entire Post ›
The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them. The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.
"$41,000 a year for a social worker with a master's degree."View Entire Post ›
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as “Washington’s puppet”—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,
Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his wife are divorcing after less than a year of marriage, with the North Carolina Republican citing his job in Congress as part of the reason for the split."When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress," Cawthorn, 26, said in a statement posted by his spokesman on Wednesday. "I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented. But overnight, our lives...
Alicia Witt’s parents were found dead inside the Massachusetts home just days before the holidays. “The outcome was unimaginable,” she said.
The deaths of the couple, found inside their Sussex Lane home Monday night are not suspicious, but, police said, the cause of their demise is a mystery.
Bob Keselowski, an ARCA Menards Series champion who later became a pioneering driver in the early days of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, has died. He was 70 years old. My dad will always be my hero. He was quiet and understated, but that didn‘t change the impact he had on me or that […]
Video of a boy's flashy basketball move on the court drew sharp criticism in a tweet from NBA star Kevin Durant. Others piled on.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new state actions to confront rising omicron cases.
Former 'NCIS' actress Pauley Perrette showed off her hair transformation on Twitter.
On Wednesday, the SKIMs founder spoiled Instagram followers with a carousel of solo snapshots of her throughout the year, captioning them "2021"
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, shows off her toned abs and legs in a lime green bikini in new Instagram photo and video. The singer mixes up her workouts to stay fit.
“Many of our locations may have reduced hours, alternate days of operations or may have been temporarily closed,” Bank of America tells customers on its website.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that four players returned to practice on Wednesday, two from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, one from injured reserve, and one from a personal absence.
On Tuesday, Jennifer Garner shared a snapshot of herself at the White House for the filming of a PBS holiday special. The “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” premieres tonight on PBS at 8pm Est.
Paris Jackson never disappoints when it comes to expressing her creative side. Sometimes it is new music, but sometimes it’s her primal calling to connect with nature — and she made sure to share her latest topless photo for Winter Solstice. The day gives the planet the shortest amount of daylight of the year and […]
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is waiting for a phone call from the Gator Bowl to replace Texas A&M
"In retrospect I should have voted to certify," Rep. Tom Rice told Politico. "Because President Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol."